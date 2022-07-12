Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered at Bullard ISD’s intermediate school campus Tuesday morning for an active shooter training drill after concerns of multiple shootings around the nation.
The course, named Texas Commission On Law Enforcement Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement (TCOLE Course #2195), is a requirement that all school-based police departments and officers have to complete.
The training was sponsored by Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program and was led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS, Bullard ISD Police and law enforcement officers from surrounding areas and school districts are participating in the training drills.
“In the wake of the tragedy that happened in Uvalde, training exercises are crucial to maintaining safe learning environments for students and school staff,” Bullard ISD Police Chief John Jones said. “It is also important to develop strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies in our area so we can all work together should an event occur locally.”
Organizers expect at least 16 local officers to participate in each day of training, which began Tuesday and will run through Friday.
Sgt. Jean Dark, DPS public information officer, said officers from different law enforcement agencies are required to work at least eight hours per training day.
“It is incredibly important that the agencies that will respond to any situation at this school, work these drills together, so they can understand and learn the language, protocols and procedures,” Dark said.
Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said campus safety is something the district takes very seriously. Lee also said the school had no hesitation in letting officers use their facilities for this training.
He expects to have these types of drills annually.
“As much as we don’t like to think of it as something that we want to do, we know we have to do it to be prepared,” Lee said. “We are just doing as best as we possibly can to provide the experiences to our officers and also cooperation between law-enforcement officers.”
One of the things practiced in the drill was dynamic room entries, which deal with officers engaging in an environment of active movement until a potential shooter is stopped.
Learning the school’s safety measures and figuring out where to add more are among other things officials will be working during the week.
This is the first time the school’s facilities have been used to perform a training of this kind.
“As we learn from these events we get smarter and better able to defeat these threats that attempt with the safety of our schools, community kids and teachers,” Jones said.
Lee said the school has implemented many processes and procedures for the safety of kids, faculty and staff.
One of the main reasons why the school offered the facilities to law enforcement agencies is to provide the necessary training so families feel safer knowing that the best steps have been taken to ensure school officers are well trained.
Lee encouraged parents to feel secure about the safety protocols the district has established and the ones that will be further established.
“If your child attends Bullard ISD, we want you to know that we’re doing everything possible to keep them safe,” he said.