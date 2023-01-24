Hillary Bryand has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust as vice president and mortgage loan originator in the Bank’s Tyler Grande location.
Mrs. Bryand was most recently a senior mortgage lender and branch manager for Cardinal Financial. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree with an emphasis in finance from South University. She has been involved in the financial services industry for twenty years with experience in customer service, management, bank operations, and the last ten years as a top mortgage lender in the industry. Mrs. Bryand has received national recognition in Scotsman Guide multiple years as a Top Mortgage Originator as well as a Top Women Originator. She is a member of the South Tyler Young Professional Lions Club, a Women’s Council of Realtors representative, and a Greater Tyler Association of Realtors Member. She also serves as an active service volunteer for organizations in her community including The Salvation Army.
Kim Borrelli has also joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust as vice president and mortgage loan originator in the bank’s Residential Mortgage Lending Division in its Tyler market.
Beginning as a mortgage loan assistant, Ms. Borrelli has worked in the mortgage lending industry in East Texas for over twenty-six years, building upon her lending skills while developing strong business relationships. She has also served as a member of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors as well as the Tyler Area Builders Association.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates twenty-one full-service branches throughout East Texas and the DFW Metroplex.