The Texas African American Museum is set to reopen in a couple of weeks after it temporarily closed to complete $40,000 in renovations.
The museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., started renovations at the end of March with an initial budget of $50,000. The building is a former fire station which was donated to by the city in 2020.
Phase 1 of renovations are wrapping up, giving the building new ceiling fans, lights, freshly painted walls, handicap bathrooms and a repaired roof. All renovations were funded through previous funds and donations the museum had received.
Gloria Washington, TAAM executive director and co-founder, said she thinks the renovations will draw in more visitors.
“We are creating a facility that is welcoming to the public and the public can come in and learn historical information,” Washington said.
The museum is set to open in a couple weeks once contractors finish up. They do not have an exact opening date but are planning to have a soft re-grand opening where they will be inviting the public and city officials.
African American artifacts, that are mostly received by donations, will be displayed at the museum. Specific exhibits such as a sports area will also be put up. They will also have dedicated rooms such as a genesis room, empowerment room and jubilee room.
Washington said the museum is a staple in the community for history.
“This museum is very important because it signifies a piece of history in the city, in the country, the state, even nationally,” Washington said. “...You can come in if you don't know about your history and you can come in and learn.”
Tyler ISD has also partnered with the museum.
Washington said the museum is planning on having different programs for the kids and being a source of information for children.
“They are taking history, Black history, out of the school systems so we want to be the facility that's here presenting the information to the public, not just kids but adults as well,” Washington said.
The building still needs a new roof and glass door. Additionally they have another 1,500 square feet on the other side of the building for Phase 2. They plan on starting the process of renovating and bringing things up to code.
“We still have a little bit more to go,” Washington said.
Washington said the museum is still diligently seeking donors to assist it with revitalizing the building.
“With a nonprofit you have to continue fundraising, so that's what we’re doing, continuing the process of fundraising so that we’ll be able to continue on with Phase 2,” Washington said.
The museum received a $1 million donation in February from Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, but they have not received any of the money yet and are operating on previous funds they had.
As of now, they are unsure when they will receive the donation but plan on using it for more renovations such as a parking lot.