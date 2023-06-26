The Texas African American Museum (TAAM) is celebrating African American Music Month. On Sunday, the museum held an event at the United Way of Smith County Complex to recognize the month and individuals who have made a significant impact in the music industry.
The museum presented the first Arthur "Dooley" Wilson Award to De'Marcus Walker, a recording artist and educator born in Tyler. Also during the event, the museum screened the movie St. Louis Blues, a 1958 American film starring jazz and blues stars.
President Jimmy Carter created an appreciation month in 1979 to celebrate African American musical influence. African Americans have inspired and fostered musical genres like spiritual and gospel, folk, the blues, jazz, military music, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop and rap.
The Arthur "Dooley" Wilson Award honors Wilson, the late American actor, singer and musician well-known for his character "Sam" in the 1942 film Casablanca. Wilson was a drummer and singer who led his band in the 1920s, touring nightclubs in London and Paris. In the 1930s, he acted, playing supporting roles onstage on Broadway and in a series of modest films.
Wilson was born in Tyler and was the youngest of five children. At age 7, the year of his father's death, he began to earn a living by performing in churches in Tyler. When he was 8, he made $18 a week, singing and playing in tent shows.
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation Historical Preservation Initiative recommended Wilson be included in the City of Tyler Half Mile of History.
The Half Mile of History is a permanent, outdoor, half-mile loop surrounding the square in downtown Tyler's heart. Stone plaques are placed on the sidewalk along the Half Mile of History to commemorate significant people, places or events.
In January 2017, the City of Tyler dedicated a memorial marker to him on its Half Mile of History in front of Liberty Hall.
Walker is the first recipient of the Arthur "Dooley" Wilson African American Music Month Award.
"To God be ALL the glory," Walker posted on his Facebook page after the event. He also thanked all who have supported him over the years and credits their support to helping him receive this honor.
Walker is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of North Texas, where he studied music education and received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student in Brass Award.
With over 20 years of experience, he has performed bass guitar and tuba with extraordinary artists and ensembles. Walker is working on his sophomore album, "Purpose In You."
Born in Tyler to Paul and Betty Walker, he is the youngest of four siblings. His father and older brother played a role in the beginning of his musical journey. At 4, they pushed him to sing and play drums in church. By age 8, he began playing piano with tuba and bass guitar to follow by age 12. During the week, he performed jazz and classical music at school and, on the weekend, Gospel music with the family group, The Walker Family.
The Texas African American Museum operates under the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that supports education, tourism, veteran services, scholarships, youth mentorship, historical preservation, community development, housing, economic empowerment, and small and minority-owned businesses. For more information, visit www.empowermentcdc.org and www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org.