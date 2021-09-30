Hunters taking deer in portions of four northern Post Oak counties will be required to bring their deer to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department check station to be sampled for Chronic Wasting Disease this season.
The mandate follows the discovery of dead doe at a breeding facility in Hunt County last spring that tested positive for CWD. Subsequent testing showed four more infected deer in the same pen. The resulting CWD zone includes portions of Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties.
The Hunt County CWD zone becomes the seventh mandatory check area in the state and the first in eastern Texas. The zone includes basically the southwest portion of Hunt County south of Interstate 30 to West Caddo Creek to the western shore of Lake Tawakoni then west of F.M. 751 to the Van Zandt County line. In Van Zandt County the zone is west of F.M. 751 at Lake Tawakoni south to U.S. 80. In Kaufman County the zone is north of U.S. 80 to Texas 205 in Kaufman County. It is east of 205 to Interstate 30 in Rockwall County. Hunters within the zone are required to take their deer to the check station within 48 hours of being harvest.
TPWD will operate a manned check station daily in the parking lot behind Exxon and More, 3381 Texas 276 West near Quinlan. A second station will be located at Gorman’s Meat Market, 1738 N. Frances St., in Terrell.
Hunters are also restricted from taking an entire carcass out of the zone. They must either quarter the deer on their hunting property or at their home within the zone. They must properly discard the remains to a landfill or on their property within the zone. A complete deer may be taken to a processor only if that processor is within the zone. A special permit is required from TPWD to transport a head outside the zone to a taxidermist.
TPWD area biologist Trevor Tanner said he has not certain how long the restrictions will continue in the four counties, but that he does not expect them to go away soon.
First discovered in the U.S. in 1967 and in Texas in 2012, CWD is a neurological disease found in members of the deer family including white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk. Nationwide the disease has been identified in captive or free-ranging herds in 26 states along with two Canadian provinces.
Chronic Wasting Disease is part of a group of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. Among members of the deer family it is a contagious neurological disease that fatal to infected animals.
The disease can have an incubation period lasting years and typically manifests in eyes, lymph nodes, brain, spinal cord and spleen. It is believed to spread from animal to animal contact and through the release of bodily fluids. There is no known method of control.
To test for the disease biologists collect lymph nodes under the jaw or make a cut behind the jaw to access the brain stem remove the obex, a piece of fleshy tissue located where the spinal cord intercepts the brain.
Any sample that tests positive in Texas is sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture lab in Ames, Iowa, for follow-up confirmation. If that comes back positive it triggers a monitoring program in a joint effort between TPWD and the Texas Animal Health Commission. That program will include trace monitoring of deer previously moved from the facility and could potential lead to a temporary ban on future movement.
Deer movement in Texas has been cited as the biggest potential for spread of the disease within the state’s 5.4 million white-tailed deer. Since first detected in the state the vast majority of cases have been within breeder operations. Of the 68 free-ranging animals testing positive in the state, 57 have been mule deer or elk in the Trans Pecos and Panhandle regions that migrated into the state.
The remaining 11 have been whitetails, eight in Medina County and three in Val Verde County. Testing has shown the Medina County deer were more closely related to pen-reared deer than free-ranging deer in the area.
Along with deer from captive herds, TPWD tested 13,000 samples donated by hunters or from road kill in 2020. It will continue similar testing statewide this year.
Already this year infected deer were identified in six breeding facilities across Texas, but primarily in the Edwards Plateau. There were also six free-ranging deer, including five mule deer in the Trans Pecos and Panhandle, discovered. An elk at a breeder release site also tested posted for CWD.
While there is no cure for the disease, and possibly never will be in the wild, there is genetics research under way at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences that could help deer farmers use selective breeding to reduce it in their pens. The study has shown susceptibility to the disease is passed from parent to offspring, and can possibly be predicted using a genomic tool.
For more information go online to https://tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/hunting/cwd/hunt-county-check-stations/.