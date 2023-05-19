Lindale ISD has announced the hiring of Teri Hodges as the new Career and Technical Education director.
She currently serves as the business office supervisor at Lindale ISD. Previously, she worked in school finance at Denton and Stephenville ISD, as well as school operations, counseling, accountability, and assessment.
Hodges also served as a math teacher and as a counselor at Lindale High School.
“Accepting the CTE Director position not only brings all areas of my educational experience together, but also allows me to continue to foster my passion for serving students and staff,” said Hodges. “Our CTE program has a great foundation and this staff is, hands down, some of the best instructors in the state. I am blessed to have the opportunity to come alongside them as we continue to educate and motivate our youth. They are our future and it is bright.”
Hodges earned a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University. Then earned her Master’s and other certifications from Dallas Baptist University, Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of Texas at Tyler.
“Mrs. Teri Hodges is a wonderful administrator,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “She has great experience as a teacher, a counselor and as a business manager which has prepared her for this new role. Mrs. Hodges has a vision and a desire to grow Lindale High School’s CATE program where our students have vast opportunities to help prepare for their future.”