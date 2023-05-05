The power and grace of some of the best tennis players in the country will be on display this week as the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis National Championship Tournament will be held in the Rose City.
Tyler Junior College and SPORTyler are hosting the event beginning Saturday and continuing through Wednesday at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center and the Louise Brookshire Community Tennis Center on the TJC campus.
Matches are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. each day.
Teams competing include: Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), Barton (Kansas), Central Alabama, Coastal Alabama-Bay Minette, College of Lake County (Illinois), Collin (Texas), Cowley (Kansas), East Central (Mississippi), Eastern Arizona, Eastern Florida State, Hillsborough (Florida), Iowa Central, Jones (Mississippi), Lewis and Clark (Illinois), Mercer County (New Jersey), Meridian (Mississippi), Mesa (Arizona), Mississippi Gulf Coast, Moraine Valley (Illinois), Oakton (Illinois), Sauk Valley (Illinois), Seward County (Kansas), St. Petersburg (Florida), State College of Florida, TJC, USC Sumter (South Carolina), Wallace State (Alabama) and Weatherford (Texas).
The TJC tennis team includes: Kelly Arends (sophomore, Cape Town, South Africa), Stephanie Gopar (freshman, Tehuacán, Mexico), Yeva Kononovych (sophomore, Nikopol, Ukraine), Yeva Kramarova (sophomore, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine), Natalia Micht (freshman, Kraków, Poland), Hrudaya Shah (sophomore, Pune, India), Zoi Spyrou (freshman, Athens, Greece) and Sydney Stone (freshman, Brisbane, Australia).
Dash Connell is coach of the Apache Ladies and his assistant is Micah Avance.
The Apache Ladies are the two-time defending national championship. They won their 21st title and fourth since 2017 last year in Tucson, Arizona.
Hillsborough, which finished a point behind TJC in 2022, have four top seeds in singles — Aroma Gamretkaia (Flight 1), Ita Habekoci (Flight 3), Alicia Gomez (Flight 4) and Paula Cabrer (Flight 6).
The other No. 1 seeds are Seward County's Carola Mora (Flight 2) and Cowley's Marila Koroleva (Flight 5).
Hillsborough is also the top seeds in two doubles flights — Gamretkaia-Esmee Andresen (Flight 1) and Gomez-Yoana Dudova (Flight 2). The Cowley team of Koroleva and Camila Neyra are the top seeds in Flight 3.
The last time the tourney was in Tyler in 2019, ASA Miami won the crown.
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK
This is the first of three consecutive years TJC will be the host site for the women's tournament.
Following this year's event, the NJCAA has awarded Tyler the host site for 2024 (May 4-8) and 2025 (May 3-7).
"On behalf of Tyler Junior College and the Tyler community, we are thrilled to be named the host for NJCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships in 2024 and 2025," Kevin Vest, Tyler Junior College Director of Athletics, said. "Through our partnerships with the NJCAA and SPORTyler, we are excited to continue to provide a first-class championship experience for NJCAA student-athletes, coaches, and fans."
Tyler Junior College has hosted several NJCAA championship events including DI women's tennis in 1991, 1992, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2023, as well as DI men's soccer, DI women's soccer, DI women's basketball and DIII baseball on numerous occasions.
"We are excited to have the DI Women's Tennis Championship in Tyler once again," Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development, said. "Tyler has been a central location for NJCAA championships over the years, providing quality tournaments and an excellent atmosphere."