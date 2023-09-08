GLADEWATER — Tempest Golf Club,the Jeffrey Brauer East Texas golfing masterpiece, has been named the Third Best Public Course in Texas in the October Texas Monthly magazine for its annual survey.
Tempest, which reopened in 2018 after a total Brauer redesign, earned its highest ever statewide ranking for an enticing combination of beauty, challenge and conditioning.
“It is an honor to see the effort our club has put forth to become one of the best public courses in the state of Texas is being recognized,” said Tempest owner and founder Joseph Bruno.
It was his dream to build the courses on the remains of the nondescript Southern Hills Country Club so he brought in Brauer to craft the par 72 layout on the hills surrounding the area which include multiple hardwoods and a natural creek.
“The hard work at Tempest is far from over and we will not stop until we are the best public course in Texas,” Bruno added.
He coined the course name as a Tempest from the storms of life after being heavily involved in the recovery from Hurricane Katrina in his hometown of New Orleans.
The Texas Monthly story, which includes courses from all over the state praised Tempest for, “making every hole look like a photograph in a coffee-table book,” plus included a large color photo of play at the course in its review.
The lengthy story in the October issue of the magazine, also available on-line, stated, “The emphatic shaping of Tempest’s dramatic mounds, saddleback corridors, and spectacular greens — number sixteen resembles a heaving sea — makes it a modern, spacious American golf course that could stage a professional tournament with little additional preparation.”
“We’re thrilled the preeminent stateside journal of Texas, Texas Monthly, would recognize Tempest as one of the best golf courses in the state,” said Tempest Head Golf Professional Randy Wade. “The feedback from regular and one-time guests certainly indicates that and this latest honor is a tribute to our staff and the vision of so many who made this scenic East Texas golf outlet a reality.”
Tempest, which is open for daily play, but also offers memberships, can be played from a variety of tee markers ranging from 7,229 yard championship tees to 6,051 yards.
There is adjacent spacious Condo Lodging for varied stay and play packages just behind the expansive practice range. The large clubhouse and deck overlooking the putting greens also has breakfast and lunch available from the always busy Neptune’s Grille + Bar
Last year, Tempest was named Best Outing Course in North Texas by Dallas-based Avid Golfer Magazine and earlier, it was the only new course in Texas to make the Dallas Morning News Top 50 Best in State list.
It has hosted numerous college, professional and amateur tournaments since it opened, including former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo in U.S, Amateur qualifying.
For more information on lodging or tee times at the No. 3 Public Course in Texas, you can goto www.tempestgolfclub.com or call 903-984-5335 or email Randy Wade at rwade@tempestgolfclub.com.