The First Tee of Greater Tyler had a nice Christmas present last month.
Four members traveled to the Big Easy to compete in The First Tee Greater New Orleans National Tournament.
Jaxson Green, Eli Falls, Katelyn Henslee and Kenzie McClenny started off their Christmas breaks playing one of the most difficult courses in Louisiana, Nash Hankins, Outreach Coordinator, said.
A number of talented young golfers around the nation played at the challenging and historic English Turn Golf & Country in New Orleans.
The Greater First Tee of Piney Woods also participated in the Greater First Tee of New Orleans Tournament in December. Representing the Longview area chapter were Ben Williams and Collin Small.
English Turn, designed by Jack Nicklaus, has previously been the site for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
"English Turn has a lot of personality, but is a difficult course for even pros to play," Hankins said.
He added, water hazards are in play on all 18 holes at English Turn, leaving less room for error than usual. During play this year for First Tee participants, weather conditions were also extremely rough. Temperatures were low, wind gusts were high, and rain was coming down hard.
With rough weather conditions and a challenging course, First Tee Greater Tyler finished 12th out of 16 teams.
"We are extremely proud of all our participants for persevering and displaying the key commitments they are taught during our classes," Hankins said.
The tournament was a showcase of the First Tee program's commitment to fostering a love of golf and instilling important values in its participants.
The tournament was not just about the competition, however, Hankins noted.
Hankins continued, "The First Tee program also focuses on teaching its participants valuable life skills, such as sportsmanship, respect, and perseverance. These values were on full display throughout the tournament, as players showed grace and determination on the course."
Starlia Skinner, Program Director of First Tee Greater Tyler, was very impressed with the grit and determination the Tyler chapter's participants displayed.
“Golf is hard enough with sunshine and no wind. These kids are playing in very rough conditions and still performing at a very high level,” Skinner said. "The First Tee Greater New Orleans National Tournament was a resounding success, and organizers are already looking forward to next year's event."
For more information on the First Tee program and how you can get involved, visit their website at www.firstteegt.org.