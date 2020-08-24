Some 20 teams took part in the annual Skills Challenge, benefiting The First of Greater Tyler, on Monday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The event was presented by Tyler Ford.
It was not your normal tournament as golfers took aim at different challenges from accuracy to hitting out of sand traps to hitting targets.
Through it all, both young and old golfers had fun while helping raise money for The First Tee of Greater Tyler.
Taking first place with a score of 51 was the team of Matt Stephens, Tyler Franklin, Clay Sewell and Andy Drake. Finishing second at 54 was the squad of Greg Germany, Randy Stuart, Austin Gray and James Gray. Placing third with a 54 was the foursome of Walter Wilhelmi, Jay Ward, Lee Browning and Joe Freeman.
The mission statement for the First Tee is: To impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf.
For more than 22 years the First Tee has been using the platform of golf to provide innovative and experiential learning opportunities for young people. Character education and long-term life skills are at the heart of their programs, which are delivered by coaches who have been trained in positive youth development. First Tee offers character education programs at golf courses, elementary schools and youth centers in all 50 states, as well as internationally.
The First Tee has established Nine Core Values that represent some of the “many inherently positive values connected with the game of golf.”
By participating in First Tee, kids are introduced to core values which are incorporated throughout the program. Parents are encouraged to reinforce these behaviors by talking about them, what they mean and what these behaviors can look like at home.
The Nine Core Values include: 1, Honesty; 2, Integrity; 3, Sportmanship; 4, Respect; 5, Confidence; 6, Responsibility; 7, Perseverance; 8, Courtesy; and 9, Judgment.
The organization has added The First Tee Nine Healthy Habits. They were created through a collaboration among First Tee, ANNIKA Foundation and Florida Hospital for Children to promote healthy, active lifestyles for young people. The healthy habits are a list of nine health and wellness topics presented as a part of First Tee, formatted for easy understanding and learning by elementary-age students and chapter participants.
The First Tee Nine Healthy Habits include — Physical: energy, play, safety; Emotional: vision, mind, family; and Social: friends, school, community.
The program is for students age 5 to 18. No experience is needed and equipment is provided. Fall classes begin the week of Sept. 8. Register online at firstteegreatertyler.org for fall classes. Locations are Oak Hurst Golf Club and Emerald Bay Club. Cost is $40 to $90 with financial assistance available.
The First Tee of Greater Tyler school locations include — Tyler elementary schools: T.J. Austin, Birdwell, Bonner, Caldwell, Clarkston, Dixie, Douglas, Griffin, Dr. Bryan C. Jack, A.W. Orr, Owens, Peete, Promise Academy, Ramey, and Rice; Whitehouse elementary: Mozelle Brown, Cain, Higgins, J.W. Holloway Sixth Grade, and Staton-Smith; and Lindale elementary: Velma Penny and College Street.
Other schools include: Lindale’s E.J. Moss Intermediate and Bullard Intermediate.
The program is also offered at Boys & Girls Club of East Texas (504 W. 32nd Street, Tyler, 75702); Woldert Park (509 W. 32nd Street, Tyler, 75702); Oak Hurst Golf Club (6212 CR 152 W. Bullard, 75757); Hide-A-Way Lake Club (105 Hide-A-Way Lane Central, Hideaway, 75771); Emerald Bay Club (208 South Bay Drive, Bullard, 75757); Eagle’s Bluff Country Club (700 N. Eagle’s Bluff Blvd., Bullard, 75757); Pine Dunes Golf Resort (159 Private Road 7019, Frankston, 75763); Athens Country Club (500 Park Dr., Athens, 75751); and Birmingham Forest Golf Club (875 Copeland St., Rusk, 75785).
The headquarters for The First Tee of Greater Tyler is at Oak Hurst Golf Club, 6284 CR 181, Bullard (75757). For more information call 903-705-7281.