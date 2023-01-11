TCU quarterback Max Duggan visits with Earl Campbell after being awarded The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan speaks after being awarded The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan speaks after being awarded The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
UT running back Bijan Robinson, UT San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, left, visits with Jack Fulghan during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
College Football Studio Analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network Brian Jones speaks during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan visits with Earl Campbell after being awarded The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan speaks after being awarded The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan speaks after being awarded The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
UT running back Bijan Robinson, UT San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, left, visits with Jack Fulghan during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
College Football Studio Analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network Brian Jones speaks during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Max Duggan entered the 2022 college football season as the backup quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs.
Duggan was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Chandler Morris. But when Morris went down with an injury in the third quarter of the season opener against Colorado on Sept. 2, 2022, Duggan was needed to take over.
Now, more than four months later, Duggan is the recipient of the 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which was announced on Wednesday night at Willow Brook Country Club.
“It’s an amazing experience,” Duggan said. “I’m super appreciative and honored because you understand what type of person and player Earl was and what he meant for this community and Tyler and to continue his legacy. It’s truly an honor to receive this award.”
UT running back Bijan Robinson, UT San Antonio quarterback Frank Harris, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, left, visits with Jack Fulghan during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony, on Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)