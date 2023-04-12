Taqueria El Lugar on The Square, a popular downtown Tyler Mexican restaurant, announced its last day of operation would be April 20.
Owner Edgar Ordorica said the Square location operated for about 15 years. Now, though, it will relocate to 1420 S. Main Street in Lindale.
The move is unexpected, but it's an opportunity for growth, Ordorica said.
"We saw the perfect opportunity in Lindale," he said. "We saw a great spot and just decided to jump the gun and go over there."
Residents grieved, and others praised the relocation following the Facebook announcement on April 10.
Tyler resident Brandy Jiles Glover has seen restaurants come and go working downtown for 18 years, but Taqueria El Lugar was special.
"Everything that we make, we make with love. I can honestly, sincerely say that," Ordorica said. "That's what I feel we should have and what we do have. When I see the reaction on people's faces when they bite that first taco, I see that smile and I know I did my job right."
Glover described the restaurant as "laid back," welcoming and not pretentious.
"Customer service, great. Food was top-notch, and it will be missed," Glover said. "Everything is always fresh, made to order. It was great, and it was convenient."
The restaurant serves authentic Mexican food with fresh ingredients and no preservatives. Its most popular items are the super quesadilla, quesadilla con carne and the taco con repollo.
Taqueria El Lugar was a downtown staple, Glover said.
"They're not that many options downtown for us to enjoy. So more than likely, I will bring my own food from home. I eat at some of the places downtown, but nothing will compare to El Lugar," she said.
Ordorica said it was upsetting to learn their landlord sold the building, but he knows God has a plan for them.
"I am gonna miss everybody here downtown, and I love everybody I got to meet," he said. "I know God; he wanted to close this chapter up for us."
People can find information on the grand reopening on the restaurant's Facebook page.