All Saints’ trophy case for tennis has been full of hardware for a while now.
Room will need to be made for two more trophies as All Saints won its 30th and 31st state tennis championships, making it 16 for the Trojans and 15 for the Lady Trojans.
The All Saints girls and boys were both TAPPS Class 4A Tennis State Champions.
Senior Lauren Kiblinger became a three-time state champion in girls singles. Kiblinger did not drop a set on her way to the championship.
Kiblinger opened with a win over Bay Area Christian’s Madeline Sotirelis (6-0, 6-0). She followed by defeating Hill Country Christian’s Ava Etlinger (6-0, 6-0). Kiblinger took down Logos Preparatory Academy’s Lauren Park (6-1, 6-0). In the championship match, Kiblinger put away St. John Paul II Schertz’’s Claire Bailey (6-1, 6-0).
Seniors Cullen Walker and James Moore repeated as state champions in boys doubles.
Walker and Moore opened with a win over Midland Classical’s Beard/Wiggins (6-0, 6-0). The duo then topped Logos Preparatory Academy’s Daniel Moore/Trace McCormack (6-2, 6-1). Walker/Moore took down Veritas Academy’s Drew Bremer/Ben Cox (6-0, 6-1). In the championship, Walker/Moore knocked off Vanguard’s Anthony Foti/Aldo Ibarra (6-3, 6-1).
Senior Millie McGehee and sophomore Audrey Davis were the state runner-up in girls doubles. Seniors Ashley Block and Lauren Davis were state semifinalists in girls doubles.
Seniors Rex Davis and Eli Saunders were state semifinalists in boys doubles.
Senior Jess Chisholm was a state quarterfinalist in boys singles. Senior Mason Adcock was a state qualifier in boys singles.
Freshman Owen Adcock and junior Janssen Chisholm were state quarterfinalists in mixed doubles.
Grace Community’s Eli Villapudua was a state qualifier in boys singles, and Ben Price/Clark Carter qualified in boys doubles.
Bishop Gorman’s Christian Norwood won his opening match in boys singles over Keystone School’s Ian Prazak (6-3, 6-2) before falling to Faith Academy of Marble Falls’ Conner Evans (3-6, 1-6). Also qualifying for Gorman were Perez/Carney in boys doubles and Amalie Bender and Camille Henry in girls singles.
Brook Hill’s Noah Langemeier/Ella Hardee and Grace Community’s Flowers/Woodard competed in the 4A-5A-6A mixed doubles bracket. Langemeier/Hardee were eliminated in the first round by San Antonio Christian School’s Weaver/Jenkins. Flowers/Woodard opened with a win over Veritas Academy’s Bruce Knutson (8-4). Flowers/Woodard then defeated All Saints’ Adcock/Chisholm (8-2). Flowers/Woodard then fell to Hill Country Christian School’s Drenner/Keadle (9-7).