The Apaches got their brooms out on Wednesday, while the Apache Ladies split a pair in Region XIV spring sports.
At Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, TJC won the baseball doubleheder with Northeast Texas Community College (5-3, 9-3).
On campus at the Tyler Junior College softball diamond, Tyler split a twinbill with Paris Junior College (lost 5-1, won 3-2).
Baseball
The Apaches won their fifth consecutive game to go to 26-19 overall and 18-10 in conference. The Eagles fall to 17-26 and 6-20.
NETCC is scheduled to host Paris JC at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In the 5-3 win, Rene Galvan and Tanner Chelette hit doubles with RBIs from Galvan, Ryan Walker and Will Bush.
Bush and Nico Ruedas added singles with Galvan, Nicholas Anderson, Thomas Soto, Ruedas and Chelette scoring runs. Soto had a stolen base.
Noah Ruen (5-1) got the win in relief, going 2.2 innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.
In the second game, the Apaches rallied for an early 2-0 deficit for the 9-3 win.
Anderson hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs in the game. Walker was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Soto had a double with Bush, Ruedas and Jaron Lyness adding singles.
Scoring runs were Lyness (2), Galvan (2), Walker (1), Bush (1), Anderson (1), Soto (1) and Ruedas (1).
Starter Kade Budd (2-0) got the win, going six innings (4 hits, 2 runs, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Doug Wren’s Apaches are home again on Saturday, hosting Panola College in a pair of games with the first contest set to start at noon.
Softball
The Apache Ladies are now 19-21 overall and 7-7 in conference. The Lady Dragons go to 26-11 and 10-3.
The Lady Dragons are slated to host NE Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eric Henderson’s Apache Ladies travel to Bossier City, Louisiana on Saturday to face Bossier Parish CC in a DH. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.