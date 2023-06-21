LINDALE — Football season is still a few weeks away, but preparation is underway.
Athletes from the combined coverage areas of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal gathered Tuesday at Lindale High School’s indoor practice facility for the second of two photo shoots for The Zone high school football preview magazine.
A total of 334 players representing 40 teams were on hand. Staff photographers took photos of each individual player and team that was present at the shoot.
The Zone high school football preview magazine will be available to subscribers of the Tyler Morning Telegraph or Longview News-Journal in the Saturday/Sunday weekend edition of both newspapers Aug. 19-20.
This year’s magazine will feature the annual All-Name Team, the East Texas Preseason Dream Team, the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Preseason Polls, cover stories on the area’s highest ranked recruits as well as a behind-the-scenes look at students who make Friday Night Lights special and in-depth previews for 21 districts and Six Man and TAPPS previews.