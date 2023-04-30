ARP — Rain or shine, not a lot was going to stop Arp’s annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday.
“It just keeps growing every year, and it’s just fantastic,” said Erin Gerometta, Arp Community Events resident.
With more than 130 vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to goodies to dozens of food trucks, the festival was a sweet success.
“We’ve probably sold well over 100 pounds of strawberries today,” said Cathleen Lyles of Golden Hour Garden, the only strawberry vendor at the event. “It has been a lot of fun and has been great for the community."
The Strawberry Festival is typically held on one of the two last weekends of April, depending on high school athletics, how well they do and how far they go, Gerometta said.
Now in its third year after a reboot from COVID, the festival grew this year with more vendors signing up as well as more attendees.
“We’ve had a huge turnout … and it’s very exciting to see people out shopping around the vendors and the kids having fun,” Gerometta said.
In addition to having vendors and activities, the event also provides an opportunity for seniors to be recognized and awarded scholarships from the community.
“In the last three years we’ve started back up, we’ve given out almost $6,500 worth of scholarships to some of our seniors,” Gerometta said. “This event is really for the kids. The local businesses and everybody in the community really do benefit from this event, but this is really for the kids."
The festival was held days after Arp High School senior Thomas Fuller was killed in a automobile wreck.
“When the tough get going, we get stronger and closer and we unite,” Gerometta said. “It’s heartwarming to see. It’s an honor and a privilege to live in a town like this.”