A Tyler hospital’s security team was alerted to a suspicious object found on the hospital grounds.
The object, which was later determined to be “harmless,” was found inside a plastic container leaning toward a wall in one of the hallways on the fifth floor of the North Park building. After seeing that the object was in an unusual place, hospital staff notified security.
“Out of an abundance of caution, our team called for assistance from law enforcement to ensure the facility was safe and secure. The Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department responded quickly to secure the campus and investigate all while keeping the safety of our Associates, patients and their families as our highest priority,” CHRISTUS said in a statement.
Paul Findley, Tyler’s fire marshal, said it was “an object of concern.”
“As soon as they notified our dispatch, we initiated our response by contacting our fire and police departments and the security staff from the hospital,” Findley said.
The regional bomb team, operated by the fire department, was also contacted in case of a possible bomb threat. The team suited up in their bomb suits and was sent in to inspect the object, take X-rays and see what was inside the plastic container.
Findley said even though these suits are designed for this type of situation, they still do not totally protect the individual wearing it.
“Once they felt comfortable taking the X-rays they didn’t manage to determine exactly what it was but they did determine that there was nothing in it that could harm somebody,” Findley said.
As soon as it was determined that the object was not a bomb threat, security relocated the object to keep examining what it was.
Finley said that evacuating the building was a logistical challenge as it was conducted in phases by the security teams.
The fifth floor was the first to be evacuated followed by the sixth and fourth floors. The entire building was then evacuated with patients, staff and visitors transferred to the building across the street.
“When we deployed the bomb squad and found out that we were going to be here for a while we had to evacuate the entire building with the exception of fire, police and security on site,” Findley said.
Even though there were some ongoing medical procedures that had to be paused, authorities said there was not a lot of chaos when evacuating.
“It was an unusual event but it’s also an event that the hospital has plans for,” Findley said. “This is a very sturdy building and some of the decisions that we make on evacuation can weigh into that.”
For future similar situations, Findley said it is imperative to handle them in a similar way since they don’t happen often. He said it is crucial to first notify authorities before taking any action.
Security will keep examining the object and working to connect the dots. Findley said if it is found that the object was placed there on purpose, authorities will address it from a criminal standpoint.