Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana.
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD, the District 15-5A Executive Committee and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
Priest said questions may be answered on Tuesday.
Lions Coach Justin Johnson said the game was halted with 5:30 left in the first quarter by a fight near midcourt. He added fans came onto the court.
In a video, it shows the players going at each other and eventually the whole court is filled with players throwing punches and fans milling around.
After about 15 seconds it appears calm is about to be restored, but more fighting ensued. It is not known what caused the initial tussle.
The Lions entered Friday's contest at 16-4 overall and 4-0 in District 15-5A play. The Tigers were 2-9 and 1-3.
Both squads are scheduled to play on Tuesday with the Lions visiting Longview and Texas High hosting Hallsville in Texarkana.
Johnson is expecting to have players suspended for Tuesday's game and possibly Friday's contest against Mount Pleasant in Tyler. The Tigers are scheduled to visit Pine Tree on Friday.