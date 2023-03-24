Editor's Note: Mugshots will be added as they are made available. Jackson was previously identified by police in a media release as 23 years old, but police later sent a correction stating he was 17 years old. This has been corrected below.
Two suspects have been arrested after two people were found dead inside a car near Royal Crest Apartments in Tyler on Thursday night.
On Friday, Tyler Police Department detectives obtained warrants on two suspects in the case.
Aaron Johnson, 20, is charged with capital murder and is in jail on a $2 million bond.
Nicholas Hudson, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, each with a $1 million bond.
Athens natives Donovan Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 17, were identified Friday by the Tyler Police Department as the victims.
According to TPD spokesperson Det. Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department arrived on the scene around 9:50 p.m. after getting multiple calls about shots fired in the area.
Erbaugh confirmed two victims were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. He added that the victims' families have been notified, and that all persons involved in this case have been identified or are known to investigators.
Johnson also had a gunshot wound and was released from the hospital before being arrested.
This investigation is still ongoing, information will be released as it progresses.