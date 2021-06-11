Suspect arrested in Friday night shooting at Tyler apartment

Jonathan Mitchell, 46 of Tyler, has been arrested as the suspect of a shooting that occurred Friday night at 7 p.m. at a Tyler apartment.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at Alpine Creek Apartments. Upon arrival, multiple callers gave suspect information.
Tyler Police Department officers located and detained the suspect, who appeared intoxicated. It was determined through the investigation that the suspect began shooting a pistol at several people who were in the apartment complex.
Three people were shot at, but no one was struck by a bullet.
Multiple shell casings were found on scene. Mitchell was charged on sight with three counts of Aggravated Assault. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.
The case is still under investigation.