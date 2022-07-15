A suspect is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon in Tyler.
The chase started around 3:35 p.m. when a Pct. 5 Smith County Constable started pursuing a red Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 20. Smith County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Larry Christian said the deputy noticed the truck had fake plates from Colorado and that it could've been stolen.
The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, took an exit on Jim Hogg Road before getting back on I-20. The suspect continued to flee police on the interstate before exiting on FM 14.
The chase came to an end after the suspect wrecked the truck near Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Owens Street, according to Christian.
The suspect ran away as police chased after the suspect on foot. The suspect was captured in the woods by Tyler police around 3:52 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The suspect could face multiple charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Tyler Police Department were involved in the chase.