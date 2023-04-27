A pursuit that spanned Smith and Cherokee counties resulted in an arrest, but the suspect and an officer were injured in the process, police said.
Brandon Oscar Mendez-Espita, 23, was taken into custody by Bullard police after fleeing a traffic stop, inciting a high-speed vehicle pursuit, running from officers and resisting arrest Tuesday, according to a press release from Bullard Police Department.
At about 1:20 a.m., a Bullard police sergeant attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 69 in Bullard, according to the release. The driver, Mendez-Espita, fled from officers at “very high rates of speed.” A chase ensued from Highway 69 to various Cherokee and Smith county roads.
Mendez-Espita stopped the vehicle and ran on foot in a heavily wooded area around 1:57 a.m. Bullard officers and Smith County deputies ran after Mendez-Espita and once they located him, he resisted arrest and struggled with officers, injuring himself and a Bullard officer, according to police. .
Mendez-Espita was treated for his injuries at the hospital before being transported to the Cherokee County Jail .
Mendez-Espita was booked for the following charges: Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony; resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor and Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor.
Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg expressed thanks to the Smith County Sheriff's Office for their assistance and "our own Bullard police officers who risk their lives making our community a safe place to live and work."