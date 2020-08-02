In my search to find shotgun shells this summer I have been doing something I have never done before, reading box labels. In the past a shotgun shell has pretty much been a shotgun shell with the only difference being whether it is lead, steel or some other non-toxic load, and, of course, on sale.
My dove load, which also doubles as quail loads, have basically been No. 8 shot. I have some outfitters who suggest a larger pellet for high-flying whitewings, but I usually drift back to the No. 8s out of simplicity.
I shoot nothing but 20- and 28-gauge shotguns so I typically am not looking for heavy loads. The one-ounce shot loads seem to do well enough in a 20, and while I started with one-ounce in 28-gauge I typically use three-quarter or seven-eighths ounce loads. Some of that has to do with cost, but some also has to do with availability as well.
But with some ammo harder to find right now I had the thought of is there really that much difference between brands, loads and even what a shell is designed for.
“There is a lot of difference in shotgun shells, but it is like my mother and A.J. Foyt. She wouldn’t need as good of a car as A.J. would,” said Steve Brown, shooting instructor and owner of Prairie Creek Ranch Sporting Clays near Gladewater.
In other words a dove hunter may not need the same quality ammo as a competition skeet shooter. That does not mean, however, the hunter wants to shoot the worst or cheapest shells on the market. While bird hunters never see what the pellets look like at 30 or 40 yards, Brown said the better quality the components the less deformity coming out of the barrel. That translates into a better pattern and reduced wound rate and less lost birds.
“To me it makes a difference. Your lead has a higher antimony content in the higher quality shells,” Brown said.
Brown is a believer that the quality of the load is more important than the brand name. Part of that is because a number of brands, including some house brands, come off the same production lines as the big names. The other part is that in the better ammo the components are similar from brand to brand.
The main thing hunters will visibly notice is that some shells leave more powder residue and even plastic in the barrel than others.
“It is the nature of the powder they use,” Brown explained. He said one particular offender is Fiocchi.
“I have been shocked by the people who bring me their semi-automatic to clean. I look down the barrel and am surprised at the build-up and they have only had the gun a couple of weeks. It is just the powder they use. Fiocchi makes a good shell.”
When looking for ammo right now hunters are more likely to find shells labeled target loads than they are field loads or the promotional dove loads that show up around dove season. Even though the prices can be about the same Brown said hunters are going to get a better bang for their buck by going with the target loads.
“Technically the target loads are a heavier shell than the game loads. The quality of the components in target loads is far better than the promo loads,” Brown said.
The better components mean semi-automatic shotguns operate better, with the biggest advantage being the heavier shell will not swell as much and because of that is more likely to eject. Downrange the better components result in a better shot pattern. Brown especially likes the target loads for 20-gauge shotguns.
Another consideration is shot size. I like the smaller 8s because in recent years most of my shots have been short range. Brown is a better shot and prefers longer shots to make the hunt more sporting. To provide more energy at the target he will go with the larger 7.5 shot with 3-dram equivalent powder and 1 1/8-ounce shot in a 12-gauge shotgun. For extreme shots like high-flying whitewings he might even go with No. 6.
So when searching for shells in the coming weeks the key is not who makes the shell as much as how they make it. Better shells could mean less shots, and in the end that makes them cheaper.