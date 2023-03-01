Down to six players, the Apache Ladies still played at a high pace and stayed out of foul trouble.
The result was Tyler Junior College taking a 77-66 win over Panola College on Wednesday in a Region XIV women’s basketball game at Wagstaff Gym.
“Six was enough,” TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “We said to each player they had to step up and expand their role and they did.”
With the Apache Seven down to six after Fanta Kone hurt her knee on Saturday against Trinity Valley, Tillis Hoard calculated the minutes for her players.
“We could have used Fanta in a dire situation, but we wanted her to not have to play,” Tillis Hoard said.
The victory moved TJC to 20-9 on the season and 11-4 in Region XIV. The Fillies are coached by Chelesa Hudson who was on Tillis Hoard’s staff that won the national championship in 2022. Her assistant is Alyssa Mayfield, a John Tyler High School graduate who was the 2017 Salutatorian. Panola falls to 17-11 and 8-7.
Victoria Dixon led Tyler with 22 points, including 4 for 4 at the free throw line. Her near half-court 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer pulled TJC within 35-33 at halftime.
Anahlynn Murray stepped in for Kone and scored 18 points while adding five steals. Murray hit 7 of 9 free throw attempts, including 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter.
Inside players, Atria Dumas and Lillian Jackson had double doubles. Dumas scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jackson hit for 10 points with 12 boards and five blocks. The duo each hit three buckets in the fourth quarter as the Apache Ladies broke open the game.
Kiana Bennett added 10 points and a crucial fourth-quarter trey.
Avery Young scored 18 points to lead Panola, 13 of which were in the first half. She led the Fillies in rebounds with seven. Sharayah Johnson followed with 15 points and Lyric Scott scored 10.
Also scoring for PC were Kayla Webster (6), Savannah Velazquez (5), Gabby Owens (5), Emily Mandamin (3), Gionna CArr (2) and Tijanae Abbott (2).
“Panola shot 67 percent in the first half; we told the girls just keeping playing your roles,” Tillis Hoard said.
TJC was 5 of 14 from 3 point (Bennett, 2; Dixon, 2; Murray, 1) and 16 of 19 at the free throw line. Tyler was 9 of 10 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Panola was 6 of 15 from 3 point (Scott, 2; Young, 2; Owens, 1; Mandamin, 1) and 8 of 11 at the free throw line.
In other games on Wednesday: Trinity Valley 91, Blinn 73; and Angelina 70, Coastal Bend 49. On Tuesday, Kilgore beat Jacksonville, 67-56.
Both teams have games on Saturday with TJC hosting Blinn at 2 p.m. and Panola hosting Kilgore at 2 p.m. in Carthage.
SMOKE SIGNALS: In Bossier City, Louisiana, the TJC men’s team fell to Bossier Parish 84-72. ... In Lufkin, the TJC baseball team split with Angelina, winning the second game 7-4 and falling in the first game 7-4. ... Also in Lufkin, the TJC softball team won the first game 11-3, but fell in nine innings, 8-7, in Game 2.