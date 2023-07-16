It can be hard enough being a fishing guide when you consider being on the water 250 or more days a year in the heat, cold, sun, rain and the wind, not to mention having to deal with the occasional customers with unrealistic expectations, lacking skills or just jerks.
Whitehouse’s Ronnie Kelley took the guiding plunge in 2009 plying his trade primarily on Lake Fork with the occasional trip to Falcon or other lakes. For the most part it has been a good experience with many of his clients becoming friends and repeat customers.
That was until recently when Kelly found himself pulled into court by a client. Well, sort of court.
Kelley was sued by long-time client Megan Houston of Fort Worth supposedly because he caught more big fish than her. After she posted it on her social media site Kelley countersued for defamation and damages to his business, sending the case to court before Judge Steve Harvey. That Steve Harvey, host of Family Feud and the reality/comedy show Judge Steve Harvey.
“The Steve Harvey Show reached out to Megan. They said they liked following her on social media and asked if there were any lawsuits she could do over bass fishing. She called me and we came up with the idea about me catching big fish while fishing with her,” Kelley said.
After the initial plan was hatched producers contacted Kelley about counter suing, which required a slight bending of the truth.
“Megan has been a customer and a friend of mine for a few years. She is a fishergirl that likes to fish and has booked several trips with me,” Kelley explained.
On one trip Kelley boated a 7- or 8-pound bass that Houston got on video. That video was brought back to life on her social media page with her complaining about having to pay to watch a guide catch the big bass she thought she was supposed to be catching. Of course, that brought in the negative comments that was used as the basis of the countersuit. It only took a day online to set up the premise.
So last August the two received a three-day trip to Atlanta for the filming before the judge with Houston asking for $1,950 to cover the cost of fishing trip, tips and expenses, while Kelley sought $5,400.
Except for their opening statements that were rehearsed, there is no script for the show. It is so impromptu that Harvey did not even know what the case was about before walking on stage and receiving the storyline.
“They bring you out and everyone in the audience is dancing, and then they announce Judge Steve Harvey. He sits down and reads the script. He doesn’t know what it was. When he read it, he drops the scripts and looks at the producers and said, ‘This is going to be fun,’” Kelley said.
Turns out the host is a big bass fishing guy.
“He is an avid bass fisherman. He said the three things he does are bass fishing, golf and smoking cigars. And he said he doesn’t smoke cigars when he is bass fishing because he is so serious about it,” said Kelley, who was wise enough to butter up Harvey with the offer of a trip to Fork.
With the judge now in his pocket Kelley made out pretty good. Well actually that part was scripted, Kelley got his $5,400 and Houston got her $1,950, plus they both got a $1,000 for being on the show. As he was leaving the set Harvey also told Kelley he would be looking him up for that trip to Fork, which could be priceless.
Kelley, known for his outspokenness, said he was not afraid of being in front of the camera, but admitted keeping the experience a secret until it showed recently was maybe the hardest thing he has ever done.
However, the show does open the age-old controversy about whether guides should fish or not. For decades some fishermen have complained about what they perceived as paying the guide for him to fish. While it might not be necessary for some styles of fishing, Kelley said having a guide making a cast is about the only way for a day to be successful.
“Can you imagine how good a guide would be if he took people fishing and never caught fish. It is like baseball or golf. The only way to get good at it is to fish,” Kelley said.
He added that unlike saltwater or crappie fishing where people fish primarily for something to eat, 70 percent of his clients on Fork are already good bass fishermen and often tournament fishermen out to learn electronics, try different baits or how to read the water.
“What I tell people is that if a guide is booked 300 days a year, they have to know what they are doing. I just have to say to myself I am not going to make everyone happy,” he said.
Kelley’s television appearance is currently available streaming on hulu.
To book a trip to see if you can catch bigger fish than Kelley, or just for a good day on the water, call 903-574-5796.