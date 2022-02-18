Students give back to therapets by baking dog biscuits to benefit program

Students at Tyler ISD’s Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs are putting their cooking skills to the test while giving back to a local nonprofit.
A sprinkle of love, whole wheat flour, oil, ginger, cinnamon, and molasses are the special ingredients students use to make dog biscuits for Therapets in Tyler. The treats are given to Therapets during their bi-weekly visit to the campus and are made by the high school and Boshears CONNECT program.
The student-made snacks are given to the Therapets after their morning visits with the students and also sold at the Therapet store to benefit and help fund the animal-assisted therapy program.
Brooke Parker, Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs director, said the partnership with Therapet has been ongoing for more than a decade, but the dog biscuit partnership started about eight years ago.
“We love our partnership with Therapet,” Parker said. “It gives our students a new way of learning in an innovative and motivating environment.”
Parker said the dog biscuits not only provide an activity for the students but also help them with educational lessons.
“We have classes around campus that come together to use that for a teaching opportunity to teach reading, math and functional skills of cooking in the kitchen,” she said.
Karen Reed, Therapet board member and coordinator at Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs, said her daughter graduated from the Boshears Center, which inspired her to pitch the idea and involve the students more.
“I was looking for a way to get the students more involved and thought it would be a good way for them to give back and also benefit Therapet,” Reed said. “I think it’s a wonderful way for the students at Boshears to connect with the dogs in a different way because usually when we leave all the dogs will get a biscuit or two, they get to benefit after their working.”
Reed pitching the idea also came along with finding a unique recipe that doesn’t contain any peanuts, she said. Since students are handmaking the products, Reed wanted to make sure ingredients were edible for all students and came with list of easy instructions.
“Because a lot of children have peanut allergies, we couldn’t have anything with peanut butter in them. We had to find something that was easy enough for them to do and a way for them to mix, press in the molds, it ended up working out,” she said.
The kids have to measure, mix the ingredients and press the mixture in the silicone molds. Then, biscuits are baked, cooled down then frozen until they are picked up during the Therapets’ bi-weekly visit. Biscuits are then packaged by volunteers and ready to sell, according to Reed.
Mindy Sumner, special education teacher, assists students with the cooking process, said the partnership with Therapets is beneficial to the campus.
“It cheers them up, helps them have a good day. They enjoy making the treats and they know the dogs enjoy the treats so they enjoy making those for the dogs,” she said.
Sumner said the students are positively impacted by the Therapets’ presence.
“They’re good for kids that have sensory issues, they can touch, walk, brush the dogs if they want to, Sumner said.
During each visit, there’s a total of six different dogs who go around the campus, allowing students from all different age groups to interact with them.
Sumner said the pets have been such a rewarding experience for the students and the biscuits are a way to give back to them as a “thank you.”
Biscuits are sold for $5 per container, which contains 25 snacks, and can be found at the Therapet store training building at at 225 E. Amherst in Tyler. The biscuits are also sold at various local vendor events.