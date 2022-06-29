Tyler ISD students at Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs on Tuesday presented “Ohana Hive,” their annual fine arts program.
The program, which has different themes every year, was open to family and consisted of 45 students who are enrolled at Boshears, a campus that caters to students who have been identified with having severe/profound disabilities.
Melissa Dene, fine arts teacher at Boshears, said the program happens every year and provides a good experience for students.
“This is a play that we started putting on when I started working here, and it's a play that includes all of our school and it gives us an opportunity for our students to have the same experiences as their counterparts in general education,” she said.
During the presentation, all students were given an opportunity to participate, even those who are restricted in communication who were expressing their lines through iPads.
The annual program has been happening for at least six years, and it's an experience that requires a lot of rehearsing, according to Dene. Overall she gives credit to the staff which truly make it happen, she said.
“I believe they really enjoy rehearsing. They enjoy getting to know whatever culture we’re talking about or whatever scenes we’re talking about and it gets to be a whirlwind when we’re getting ready for the play, but it all ends up getting together because of our wonderful staff. We couldn’t do any of this without our staff working together with the students and collaborating doing all of this,” Dene said.
Ohana Hive consisted of wheelchair dances, dances around a “campfire” and a parachute dance. For this year the show even consisted of a special performance, Dene said.
“This year we had an audience participation opportunity, I really loved that idea, we did the limbo. As the students came through the limbo the parents joined them and did it around with them, it was so fun,” she said.
After the performance finished, attendees joined the students and staff for a “Hawaiian” meal catered by Rod’s Country Kitchen and BBQ.