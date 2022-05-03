Stonewater Roofing has announced the winners of its $2,500 scholarships for local graduating seniors.
To be entered for a chance to earn the scholarship, seniors had to submit short videos outlining their plans after graduation, their inspiration for that plan and what receiving the scholarship would mean to them.
The five graduating seniors who will be awarded come from a variety of Texas cities such as Tyler, Lindale, White Oak, Keller and Kennedale.
Winners include Emily Davidson, senior at Tyler Legacy, who will be pursuing a psychology degree at Hendrix College. Davidson is a mental health advocate and strives to donate time to the community.
Emma Bosworth, senior at Lindale High School, will be attending Southern Maine in the fall. Bosworth currently plays soccer at Lindale and will continue to play at a collegiate level.
Garrett Cook, senior at White Oak High School, plans to attend TCU to pursue journalism and political science in the fall.
Olivia DeVault, senior at Central High School, plans to be a clinical pharmacist, and will become a certified pharmacy technician before graduating high school.
Jocelyn Soeun, senior at Kennedale High School, plans on attending Texas A&M University and pursuing a degree in public health with a particular interest in optometry. Diversity representation is important for Soeun as she inspires others to “be the representation.”
All awards are set to be awarded during their schools’ respective award ceremonies.
Founder and Owner of Stonewater Roofing Roland Browne said the local company was initially going to award four winners but then decided to boost up the number to five.
“Originally, we were only going to be able to award four scholarships,” he said. “Then, some of our partners heard we were doing it again and stepped in to help us give one more kid a scholarship."
Browne said thanks to other roofing supply companies such as GAF and ABC Supply, Stonewater was able to help out one more student.
"Both chipped in to help us help out one more kid. We couldn’t be happier. These kids are our future. What better way to invest in the communities we serve than to invest in the kids who will one day be running the place,” he said.