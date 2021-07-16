Steve Parsons was preparing to head to the Hill Country and hit the golf courses when Grace Community athletic director, Dr. Joseph Walker, gave him a call.
Walker explained that Ben McEnroe would not be able to fulfill his new duties as head football coach. Walker asked Parsons to become the interim football coach.
Parsons accepted and took over on July 2, thus delaying his retirement.
The new Cougar coach has been coaching for 38 years, including the last seven at Grace.
He said he loves the school and told Dr. Walker he would be happy to help out.
Walker said via email: “Coach McEnroe had a serious health issue arise with one of his immediate family members. Instead of being able to move to Texas, he had to move closer to his family in California to be able to care for them. Due to the date of his resignation, we were thankful that our very own Coach Steve Parsons could return this season rather than reopening our coaching search. We will conduct a full search this fall for the next head football coach.”
McEnroe spent the last 14 years as the head football coach at his alma mater, California Lutheran University. While there, McEnroe’s teams compiled a record of 74-48.
During a photoshoot on Thursday at Grace School, Parsons said it has been a whirlwind, but the Cougars have adjusted and have continued offseason workouts in preparations for the fall.
Grace started 19 seniors last year so this year’s crew will be “young and inexperienced.” The Cougars were 6-2 last season.
The Cougars lost several standouts from last year’s team to graduation including Josh Murray (Henderson State), Alex Quintero (Blinn College), Brooks Bays, Price Williams, Aiden Stinson, Smith Pruett, Grant Melton, Jaxon Rees, Austin Johnson and Gabe Schuricht.
The Cougars do have several talented returners including senior tackle Tanner Thyen and junior tackle Caleb Wilson, along with sophomore running back Grant Turner and junior quarterback Will Bozeman.
Other top seniors include Tyler Anderson, Eli Martin, Landry Livingston, Hudson Wilson and Caleb Carpenter.
Some of the underclassmen include juniors Andrew Winebarger and Kole Crawford, along with sophomores Dylan Taylor, Blake Harmon and Grant Faulkner.
The Cougars’ season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Austin Regents.
