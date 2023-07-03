Waving little flags and playing with their plastic patriotic pinwheels, the young crowd of Stepping Stone School eagerly waited to march in the annual patriotic parade on Monday.

“We take pride in celebrating July Fourth to express our gratitude to our veterans who have fought for our freedoms,” said Camille Brown, owner and executive director of Stepping Stone School. “We tell our children the parade, fireworks and hot dogs are for the celebration. Happy Birthday, America!"

JoAnne McMeans, parade coordinator, said Monday was an exciting day for a "very special event" because not only were the students celebrating, but they also invited some guests.

“Our Stepping Stone students welcomed the Mayflower boys and girls from China…," McMeans said. "Their parents and they fled because of wanting religious freedom ..."

Protestors from the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, known as the Mayflower Church, fled the People’s Republic of China in 2019 after seven years of religious persecution from the Chinese government. The congregation safely arrived in East Texas earlier this year.

“They kept begging to come to America,” McMeans said. “And our congressman Nathaniel Moran and … Deana Brown from Freedom Seekers (International) and other people prayed and many churches were encouraged to ask God to bring them here so that they too could have religious freedom.”

This original group, which included 28 adults and 32 children, grew to consist of 16 families with 64 total members seeking asylum in Korea. After several unsuccessful attempts to secure asylum status in Korea, the group relocated to Thailand where they applied for refugee status at the UN refugee office in Bangkok.

They were eventually brought to East Texas in early April after they were granted entry into the United States by the U.S. Department of State.

“We have invited and welcomed them. Our boys and girls from Stepping Stone handed them American flags and copies of the Constitution of the United States that Nathaniel Moran wrote a sentiment in,” McMeans said. “When these little boys and girls learn to read English, they will know what sentiment our congressman wrote for them.”

In addition to welcoming the Mayflower congregation, the tykes and tots of the early childhood school also learned the price of freedom through World War II veteran Dr. Jack Hetzel, who spoke at the event.

“We want to recognize all veterans in the crowd today,” McMeans said. “So, all the boys and girls ... got to understand that Dr. Jack Hetzel said that God has a plan for each and every one of them and that God doesn't make mistakes, that each one of them is very special and unique and to feel good about themselves and that America is free for them.”

Hetzel, 101, not only survived Normandy but was in six major battles during World War II.

“Freedom is not free as somebody paid the price, just as Christ did for us,” McMeans said.

The crowd also learned the unofficial story of how yellow ribbons around trees came about.

“In our American culture, the yellow ribbon has come to mean that we are prayerfully waiting for someone to come home,” said Rev. Marci Hamilton, a guest speaker.

According to Hamilton, the story begins with a man who had been away from home for a long time but found out he was going to be able to come home.

“He wrote his family a letter and asked since he had been away for so long, he really didn't know if they wanted him to come home or not,” she told the crowd. “So, he asked in the letter if they wanted him to come home to tie a ribbon around the tree that was in front of the house.”

According to Hamilton, the story goes that the man’s home was near train tracks, so when he came home he could see the yellow ribbons on the trees from the train.

“But if he didn't see the ribbon, then he would go on,” Hamilton said. “He'd know that they were doing fine without him and they didn't need him anymore.”

After some apprehension of looking, the man had someone look for him and it was discovered that yellow ribbons were tied around a tree.

“The man knew that not only was he welcome to come home, but he was loved and missed,” Hamilton said. “So, he got off the train and he went home. Now during wars, it has been our tradition to tie a ribbon around the tree when we're missing someone who has gone to war. We want our loved ones to come home safe… even soldiers we don't know, we still want them to come home safe.”

In front of their families, the youngsters of Stepping Stone School — both those walking and not-yet-walking — marched around campus with their teachers for the patriotic parade.

“It has been an amazing day,” McMeans said. “God bless America and God bless our veterans and our soldiers that are fighting and keeping our shores and foreign shores for the sake of freedom.”