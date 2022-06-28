News broke on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, a historical ruling in 1973 that said the right to abortion was protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Amidst local protests and dissenting opinions between politicians, some local churches have been celebrating the ruling.

“This is a historic moment in the history of our nation and a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Michael Gossett, senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. “I am absolutely celebrating what has happened.”

Gossett said the reason why he and the church are in favor of the decision is because they take the protection of life very seriously.

After the court’s decision, it will be up to the states to decide if they legally allow abortion or not. After the Heartbeat Law went into effect in September, abortion is illegal in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Sam Shaw, senior pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Longview, also shared his church’s thoughts on Friday’s controversial decision.

“We’re very grateful for a decision that took years of prayers,” he said. “We believe that every person has a constitutional right to life and that also includes an unborn child.”

Even before the original trial of Roe v. Wade, Green Acres Baptist Church has always been in favor of penalizing abortion. Gossett said since its founding in 1955, one of the main goals of the church has been to be pro-life, as they believe that every life is made in the image of God.

“The Bible tells us that every human being is formed in the womb by God himself,” he said. “Even before the foundation of the world God knew his people so we take this very seriously because it is what God’s word teaches.”

For the church, the decision was huge because they believe those who get and perform abortions are sinning.

Because one of the Ten Commandments in the book of Exodus states people shall not murder, performing an abortion is breaking that rule and equivalent. The church interprets abortion as an act that takes away a human life, Gossett said.

There are many controversial scenarios like sex outside of marriage, rape and incest, which are categorized as sins, that could cause a pregnancy.

Those instances are part of the reason people are protesting across the country after the court's ruling. Women who were raped could be forced to give birth to a child they didn’t expect or didn’t want to have because they were assaulted.

“We at Fellowship Bible Church believe that there might be illegitimate parents but no illegitimate children,” Shaw said. “Every child is created, loved and valued by God.”

In a clash between religious morals and the reality women face, Gossett said his church’s standpoint remains in opposing laws that are pro-abortion.

“Where the ideal is lacking, God’s grace abounds,” he said. “Even though it might not be the ideal setting to raise a child, we want to honor the Lord and try to create ideal scenarios for families or individuals to raise a child.”

Gossett said he is unware of anyone in his congregation who is not supportive of the Supreme Court's move.

It is no secret that people seek God and the church when they are going through difficult situations. Both pastors said their churches are open to help women who are experiencing an unwanted pregnancy and feel as if they’re carrying a burden.

“I think this decision will require the church to step up and do exactly what the church is supposed to do, which is to care for the orphan and the individual,” Gossett said.

Both churches have sponsored pro-life movements and created programs that encourage women to bring their babies to life. Some of these programs include adoption or foster care.

Another option both churches offer is speaking to the couple and making them understand the situation through religious teachings.

“We, like many other churches, are very supportive of what I call valuing a life that was created by God from the womb to the tomb,” Shaw said.

For those who oppose the court’s ruling and support abortion access, Gossett said it is not up to him to judge their beliefs because we live in a country where everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Shaw said he has friends who disagree with the decision but they will remain his friends, even if they don’t share the same viewpoints.

In the middle of debate and discussion, Gossett said there is a standard and an understanding of what is right and wrong, and the only way of knowing that is abiding to God’s word.

For those who are in favor of the decision, he thanks them for understanding the value of life.

“We as a church aim to raise the moral standard of our nation,” he said. “We have to continue taking steps in order to protect life and our church is ready to continue the fight for it, as we always have.”