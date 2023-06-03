WHITEHOUSE — The hurlers dominated early, but it was the bats that came out late to make the difference on a warm Friday night at the Whitehouse High School Diamond.
The Red squad put together key hits and took advantage of 10 walks en route to a 10-3 win over the Blue in the Eighth Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion All-Star Baseball Game. The contest was presented by Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when both teams scored two runs. After a scoreless fifth inning, the Red plated five runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh to break the game open. The Blue scored a run in the seventh.
Ethan Stone, the Whitehouse star pitcher who will play for UT Tyler next, started and threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Brook Hill's Cade Chesley followed with two innings, giving up three hits and two runs (1 earned) with three strikeouts and no walks.
Next up were the "L" brigade — Layne, Lukas, Luke, Luke and Luke.
Canton's Layne Etheridge hurled one inning (1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) with Edgewood's Lukas Grace next in line (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs). Those two were followed by Whitehouse's Luke Caussey (1.1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run), Grand Saline's Luke Metcalf (.1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs) and Lindale's Luke Waggoner (.1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs).
The leading hitters for the Red were New Diana's Jacob Newland (double, single, run, RBI), Rusk's Peighton Vargas (double, single, 2 RBIs) and Etheridge (single, RBI). Others scoring runs were Frankston's Austin Carr (2), Stone (2), Waggoner (1), Grace (1) and Cumberland Academy's Ethan Nghiem (1).
Also knocking in runs were Caussey, Nacogdoches Central Heights' Jackson Glymph and Metcalf.
Nghiem also had a stolen base.
In the sixth inning, the Red made a nice defensive play when shortstop Glymph snagged a hot shot, flip to second baseman Waggoner for an out and Waggoner fired to first baseman Newland for the DP.
As for the Blue hitters, Canton's Ace Reese had a double and triple and scored a run. White Oak's Tyler Puckett drove in three runs for his team with a two-RBI double and a sacrifice fly. His SF came after a fantastic catch in right field by Nghiem.
Maxwell Gidden (Pine Tree), Ross Hendericks (Van), Colby Davidson (Beckville) and Eric Bacon (Emory Rains) all had singles for the Blue. Reese, Hendricks and Davidson scored runs.
In the third inning, Blue third baseman Mario Perez of Palestine made a nice scoop and then fired the baseball to first base for an out to rob Chapel Hill's Malcom Passama of a hit.
in the fourth inning, Blue third baseman Brett Rawlinson of Rusk snagged a shot off the bat of Stone about knee high and then doubled off a Red runner. In the fifth inning, Blue catcher Matt Mitchell of Sulphur Springs threw out a runner trying to steal second.
Blue pitchers who did not give up runs were White Oak's Landyn Grant (1 inning, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks), Pine Tree's Maxwell Gidden (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks), Frankston's Walker London (2 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks) and White Oak's Tyler Puckett (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Also pitching for the blue were Hendericks and Bacon.
Kinney LaPrade of Grand Saline was coach of the Red team. His assistants were Alan Ladd (Grand Saline), Jerry Courtney (Brook Hill) and Bryan Schneider (Chapel Hill).
Other members of the Red squad were Jordan Allen (Longview), Brett Kindle (Grand Saline), Jake Johnson (Big Sandy), Conner Smeltzer (Spring Hill) and Tye Arden (Tyler Legacy).
Chad Halcumb of Union Grove was coach of the Blue. His assistants were John Roberts (Union Grove) and Clay Haltom (Van).
Other members of the Blue team were Braden Hopkins (Harleton), Cooper Vestal (Union Grove), Ashton Wagner (Nacogdoches Central Heights), Gavyn Jones (White Oak), Tanner Stainback (Bullard) and Tyler McNiel (Mabank).
Rich Sanguinetti of Lindale wa sthe consultant for the game and Jeff Lee was the Game Director.