DeMarvion Overshown is staying in Texas.

DeMarvion Overshown
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is interviewed at the Big 12 Media Days in July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The former Arp High School standout who played at the University of Texas was selected in the third round (90th overall) in the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

Overshown finished his Texas career with 165 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries.

Overshown was a five-star recruit by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 28 overall recruit and No. 1 safety in the Class of 2018. He had several offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and USC. Overshown’s hometown of Arp has a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

Overshown is the third East Texan selected so far in this year’s draft, joining West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech), who went No. 7 overall in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, and Kendre Miller, who went No. 71 to the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

