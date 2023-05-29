The Emory Rains Lady Cats, Como-Pickton Lady Eagles and Neches Lady Tigers will be representing East Texas in the UIL State Softball Tournament this week in Austin.
All games are scheduled for Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas.
Neches (15-3) will face D’Hanis (13-6-1) in the Class 1A semifinals at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The other semifinal has Hermleigh (20-6) facing Dodd City (9-10-1) playing at 1 p.m.
The winners will play in the 1A state championship at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
This is the first state appearance for Neches, which is coached by Jenna Jenkins. Brandi Tiner is the assistant coach.
Team members include junior centerfielder Libby Raine, sophomore catcher Rylee Jowell, junior second baseman Lacie Macias, freshman outfielder Lily Davis, sophomore first baseman Kacie Trimble, sophomore left fielder Madi Gordon, freshman outfielder Kathryn Morgan, freshman third baseman Vinnie Mayhall, sophomore shortstop Joely Jenkins, freshman outfielder Emersyn Morton, junior pitcher Jessi Sumpter and senior right fielder Abigail Fletcher.
Support staff includes manager Addison Spaith.
Also on Tuesday, Como-Pickton (37-2) plays Stamford (27-6-1) in the 2A semifinal at 7 p.m. The other semifinal has Crawford (34-2) playing Weimar (38-6-1) at 4 p.m.
The 2A championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
This the second state appearance for Como-Pickton. The first was in 1999. Trevor Wallace is the head coach and his assistant is Ashton Hunter.
Team members include junior 2B/OF Cali Morris, freshman right fielder Paisley Watkins, senior infielder Lauren Lewellen, sophomore infielder Bella Romero Sophomore, sophomore outfielder Sanay Diaz, sophomore designated hitter/outfielder Judah Van Rijn, freshman third baseman/catcher Gracie Thompson, sophomore outfielder Maggie Brown, freshman infielder Sarah Corley, freshman outfielder Saylor Smith, junior catcher Addison Monk and senior pitcher Mattison Buster.
Support staff includes manager Valeria Gonzalez, athletic trainer Danny Bulls and statisticians Alexis Hope and Chloe Romero.
Rains (33-7) meets Coahoma (34-3) in the 3A semifinal at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The first semifinal has Grandview (39-3) meeting Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5) at 10 a.m.
The 3A championship is slated for 1 p.m. Thursday.
This is Rains’ fourth state appearance with titles in 2019 and 2021. The Lady Cats competed in the Class 4A tourney in 2018 with 3A appearances the last three times.
Scott Delozier is Rains’ head coach. Assistants are Stephen Clayton and Shelbi Sheppard.
Team members include junior shortstop Lynzee Hague, senior outfielder Brianna Conforto, junior second baseman Haley Robertson, freshman left fielder Hava Hyatt, sophomore outfielder Emerson Prinz, sophomore catcher Emma Knight, freshman outfielder Izzy Aldaco Freshman, sophomore designated hitter Izzy Stroman, freshman outfielder Shaylee Stracener, junior infielder Sheyenne Groves, senior center fielder Avery Songer, sophomore first baseman Addi Fuller, junior pitcher Cambree Oakes, senior right fielder Raelyn Garcia, freshman third baseman Presley Kilgore, freshman infielder Amie Patterson and junior infielder Anna Tanton.
Support staff includes managers Gracie Shreeves and Lauren Foster, athletic trainers Chase Stoltenberg and Kyle Lemarr, student trainer Sarah Piles, and statisticians Chad Parrish and Renay Delozier.
NOTES: Tickets are $15 (general admission), $100 (all-tournament) and $85 (coaches pass).
University Interscholastic League
State Softball Championships
(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)
Tuesday
1A semifinal: Neches (15-3) vs. D’Hanis (13-6-1), 10 a.m.
1A semifinal: Hermleigh (20-6) vs. Dodd City (9-10-1), 1 p.m.
2A semifinal: Crawford (34-2) vs. Weimar (38-6-1), 4 p.m.
2A semifinal: Como-Pickton (37-2) vs. Stamford (27-6-1), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
3A semifinal: Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5), 10 a.m.
3A semifinal: Coahoma (34-3) vs. Emory Rains (33-7), 1 p.m.
1A final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
2A final: Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Thursday
3A final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
4A semifinal: Liberty (36-8 vs. Decatur (30-8-1), 1 p.m.
4A semifinal: Aubrey (34-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (28-5-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
5A semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1), 10 a.m.
5A semifinal: Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7), 1 p.m.
6A semifinal: Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5), 4 p.m.
6A semifinal: Denton Guyer (37-10 vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
4A final: Teams TBA, 10 a.m.
5A final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
6A final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.