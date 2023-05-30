A memorable softball season for the Neches Lady Tigers came to a close on Tuesday in Austin.
Neches took an early lead, but D'Hanis rallied for a 3-2 win in the Class 1A state semifinal at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas.
The Cowgirls (14-6-1) will play Hermleigh (21-6) in the 1A state championship at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hermleigh scored a 9-3 win over Dodd City in the other semifinal.
Neches, appearing in its first state tournament, ends its season at 15-4.
The Lady Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the second as Rylee Jowell walked to open the inning. Jowell advance to second and third base on consecutive wild pitches.
Abigail Fletcher drove the ball to center field for a sacrifice fly as Jowell tagged and scored from third.
Vinnie Mayhall walked on a 3-2 pitch. After an out, Mayhall moved to second when Lacie Macias walked.
Jessi Sumpter then had an infield single to second and after a throwing error, Mayhall scored for a 2-0 Neches lead.
That's the way the game stayed until the top of the fifth when the Cowgirls tied at the game at 2-2.
Following an out, Ryan Magers reached on a bunt single down the first base line and moved to third on Brighton Beard's infield single. Beard then stole second.
Magers and Beard scored on Kenna Herrimann's double down the left field line to tie the game at 2-2.
Neches got out of the inning as pitcher Sumpter tossed a strike out for the final out of the inning.
D'Hanis took the lead in the sixth as Kayla Looper walked to open the inning and then stole second. She scored for a 3-2 lead as Peyton Burell singled up the middle. Burell was thrown out trying to advance to second on a toss from catcher Jowell to shortstop Joley Jenkins.
The Lady Tigers tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh as Madi Gordon walked. Macias' sacrifice bunt moved Gordon to second base. After an out, Libby Raine reached an error by the shortstop. Gordon advanced to third on the play. Jenkins walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases.
However, a ground out from shortstop to first base ended the game.
Sumpter (15-4) pitched a complete game, going seven innings while giving up five hits and three runs with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Looper (11-3) got the win in the circle, pitching seven innings while allowing one hit and two runs (1 earned) with five strikeouts and eight walks.
NECHES NOTES: Neches was coached by Jenna Jenkins with Brandi Tiner the assistant coach. ... Team members include junior centerfielder Libby Raine, sophomore catcher Rylee Jowell, junior second baseman Lacie Macias, freshman outfielder Lily Davis, sophomore first baseman Kacie Trimble, sophomore left fielder Madi Gordon, freshman outfielder Kathryn Morgan, freshman third baseman Vinnie Mayhall, sophomore shortstop Joely Jenkins, freshman outfielder Emersyn Morton, junior pitcher Jessi Sumpter and senior right fielder Abigail Fletcher. ... Support staff includes manager Addison Spaith.
---
University Interscholastic League
State Softball Championships
(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)
Tuesday
1A Semifinal: D’Hanis 3, Neches 2
1A Semifinal: Hermleigh 9, Dodd City 3
2A Semifinal: Weimar 3, Crawford 0
2A Semifinal: Como-Pickton (37-2) vs. Stamford (27-6-1) (n)
Wednesday
3A Semifinal: Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5), 10 a.m.
3A Semifinal: Coahoma (34-3) vs. Emory Rains (33-7), 1 p.m.
1A Final: D'Hanis (14-6-1) vs. Hermleigh (21-6), 4 p.m.
2A Final: Weimar (39-6-1) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Thursday
3A Final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
4A Semifinal: Liberty (36-8 vs. Decatur (30-8-1), 1 p.m.
4A Semifinal: Aubrey (34-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (28-5-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
5A Semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1), 10 a.m.
5A Semifinal: Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7), 1 p.m.
6A Semifinal: Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5), 4 p.m.
6A Semifinal: Denton Guyer (37-10 vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
4A Final: Teams TBA, 10 a.m.
5A Final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
6A Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.