The Emory Rains Lady Cats were hopeful of another state championship trophy, but their standout softball season came to an end on Wednesday in the state semifinals in Austin.
Coahoma scored a 1-0 win over the Lady Cats in the 3A state semifinals at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas.
Coahoma (35-3) advances to meet Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-5) in the 3A state final at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Grandview, 6-3, in the other 3A semifinal. Coahoma was appearing in its 12th state tournament and will be going for the Bulldogettes second state title. The first was in 1998.
Rains ends its stellar season at 33-8. The Lady Cats were appearing in their fourth state final four since 2018, having won state titles in 2019 and 2021.
The Bulldogettes’ Hannah Wells (19-1) held Rains to one hit with 11 strikeouts and four walks in the complete game.
Cambree Oakes (33-8) was brilliant in the circle for the Lady Cats, allowing four hits with the one run in the second inning. She struck out three and walked two.
Shae Lang opened the second inning with a walk. After an out, she moved to second on Karleigh Burt’s sacrifice bunt. Baylor Wright had an RBI single to right to score Lang. Wright tried to go to second on the throw home, but the throw from right fielder Raelyn Garcia to pitcher Oakes to shortstop Lynzee Hague tagged Wright out.
Izzy Storman had a the Lady Cats only single. Hague, Avery Songer, Storman and Haley Robertson all had walks with Songer stealing a base.
Lang had a triple for the Bulldogettes with a double from Avery Rodriguez. Mia Clemmer adding a single.
Scott Delozier is Rains’ head coach. Assistants are Stephen Clayton and Shelbi Sheppard.
Team members include junior shortstop Lynzee Hague, senior outfielder Brianna Conforto, junior second baseman Haley Robertson, freshman left fielder Hava Hyatt, sophomore outfielder Emerson Prinz, sophomore catcher Emma Knight, freshman outfielder Izzy Aldaco Freshman, sophomore designated hitter Izzy Stroman, freshman outfielder Shaylee Stracener, junior infielder Sheyenne Groves, senior center fielder Avery Songer, sophomore first baseman Addi Fuller, junior pitcher Cambree Oakes, senior right fielder Raelyn Garcia, freshman third baseman Presley Kilgore, freshman infielder Amie Patterson and junior infielder Anna Tanton.
Support staff includes managers Gracie Shreeves and Lauren Foster, athletic trainers Chase Stoltenberg and Kyle Lemarr, student trainer Sarah Piles, and statisticians Chad Parrish and Renay Delozier.
University Interscholastic League
State Softball Championships
(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)
Tuesday
1A Semifinal: D’Hanis 3, Neches 2
1A Semifinal: Hermleigh 9, Dodd City 3
2A Semifinal: Weimar 3, Crawford 0
2A Semifinal: Como-Pickton 7, Stamford 1
Wednesday
3A Semifinal: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Grandview 3
3A Semifinal: Coahoma 1, Emory Rains 0
1A Final: Hermleigh 9, D’Hanis 0
2A Final: Weimar 4, Como-Pickton 3
Thursday
3A Final: Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-5) vs. Coahoma (35-3), 1 p.m.
4A Semifinal: Liberty (36-8 vs. Decatur (30-8-1), 1 p.m.
4A Semifinal: Aubrey (34-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (28-5-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
5A Semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1), 10 a.m.
5A Semifinal: Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7), 1 p.m.
6A Semifinal: Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5), 4 p.m.
6A Semifinal: Denton Guyer (37-10 vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
4A Final: Teams TBA, 10 a.m.
5A Final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
6A Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.