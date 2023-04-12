The Palestine Wildcats defeated Lumberton, 3-2, in overtime on Wednesday to advance to the UIL Class 4A state soccer championship match.
Tony Sanchez headed in the eventual game-winner off an assist from Ty Carnes in the 95th minute as the Wildcats downed the Raiders on Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
Palestine (31-1-1) will tangle with Hidalgo Early College (28-7-3) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the state title game. The Wildcats, who are appearing in their fifth state tournament, won it all in 2016, defeating Progresso 1-0 (4-3 in the shootout). The Maroon & White squad finished second in 2018.
Lumberton, appearing in its first state tournament, ends its season at 22-2-3.
Hidalgo Early College defeated San Elizario 1-0 in the second semifinal. This is the third state appearance by the Pirates, having won the title in 2009. Three-time state champion San Elizario ends its season at 24-3-1. The Eagles were appearing in their fourth state tourney having won in 2015, 2018 and 2019, including defeating Palestine 1-0 in 2018. In 2019, San Elizario edged the Wildcats 1-0 in the semifinals.
Palestine, coached by John Absalom, never trailed as the game was 0-0 at the half.
The Wildcats took the lead, 1-0, when Carnes scored off an assist from Andy Garcia at 59:11. Garcia grabbed the loose ball near the penalty kick area and tapped to Carnes who got it past the goalkeeper.
Lumberton tied the game at 1-1 as Luke Hansen, off an assist from Rudy Hansen, headed the ball into the net off the corner kick at 73:20.
That’s the way it stayed, forcing two overtime sessions.
Palestine went back in front 2-1 in the first OT as Rolando Gallego rocketed a shot into the goal from 30 yards out at 81:56.
The Wildcats were ahead 2-1 heading into the second 10-minute session.
The Raiders tied it up 2-2 at 91:56 as Cameron Weatherford scored from about 15 yards off an assist from Quincy Green.
Then it was time for the game-winner as Sanchez headed the ball into the net off Carnes’ corner kick.
Palestine freshman goalkeeper Justus Musil made three saves. Lumberton GK Will Scoggin made four saves.
Along with Musil, Palestine defender Juan Lopez played all 100 minutes.
Other starters for the ‘Cats were forward Carnes; midfielder Mario Escalante; defenders Ricoh Avila, Sebastian Ledesma and Colt James; midfielders Andy Garcia, Tony Garcia, Ian Garcia and Sanchez;
Substitute Diego Oliva played 49 minutes with other Wildcats playing included David Arredondo, Reece Garcia, Gallegos and Ismael Gonzales.
---
April 12-15, 2023
Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, Birkelbach Field, Georgetown
Wednesday, April 12
Class 4A Girls Semifinals
Celina 2, Boerne 0
Stephenville 4, Lumberton 0
Class 4A Boys Semifinals
Palestine 3, Lumberton 2
Hidalgo Early College 1, San Elizario 0
---
Thursday, April 13
Class 5A Girls Semifinals
Comal Smithson Valley (27-0) vs. Grapevine (24-3-2), 9:30 a.m.
Georgetown (25-0-4) vs. Frisco (22-2-2), noon
Class 4A Girls Final
Celina (28-0) vs. Stephenville (25-0-1), 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A Boys Semifinals
El Paso Bel Air (27-0-1) vs. Mission Sharyland (19-5-3), 5 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star (22-1-2) vs. Pflugerville Connally (23-2-4), 7:30 p.m.
---
Friday, April 14
Class 6A Girls Semifinals
Wylie East (28-0) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (23-0-5), 9:30 a.m.
Lewisville Marcus (24-1-1) vs. Round Rock Westwood (13-4-8), noon
Class 4A Boys Final
Palestine (31-1-1) vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Semifinals
Katy Seven Lakes (26-1-1) vs. Garland Sachse (21-6), 5 p.m.
Allen (18-2-5) vs. Dripping Springs (14-11-2), 7:30 p.m.
---
Saturday, April 15
Class 5A Girls Final, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Boys Final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Girls Final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Final, 6:30 p.m.