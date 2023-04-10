For the fifth time, the Palestine Wildcats are competing in the state soccer tournament.
The Wildcats, who won it all in 2016, begin their quest for another championship on Wednesday in Georgetown.
Palestine (30-1-1) meets Lumberton (22-1-3) in the Class 4A state semifinals at 4 p.m. on Birkelbach Field.
The other semifinal pits San Elizario (24-2-1) against Hidalgo Early College (22-7-3) at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners advance to the state title game at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Palestine previously appeared at the state tournament in 2007, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Members of the Wildcats team include: goalkeepers — sophomore Chris Vigil, junior Tony Limon nad freshman Justus Musil; midfielders — sophomore Mario Escalante, junior Adrian Estrada, sophomore Dylan Jones, senior Andy Garcia, senior Tony Garcia, freshman Rolando Gallegos, senior Ian Garcia, sophomore Raydon Vasquez, senior Idowu Olawoore, senior Christian Parker, freshman Tony Sanchez, freshman Ismael Gonzales; defenders — sophomore Juan Lopez, junior Ricoh Avila, junior Diego Oliva, senior David Arredondo, freshman Sebastian Ledesma, sophomore Andy Marroquin, freshman Colt James, junior Cruz Villanueva; and forwards — freshman Reece Garcia and senior Ty Carnes.
Support staff includes: managers Cesar Garcia, Eduardo Numez and Jimmy Silvestre; and athletic trainer Bethany Coyne.
John Absalom is the head coach. Assistant coaches are Travis Atkinson and Jonathan Ryal.
The Wildcats have playoff victories over Sabine (6-2), Sulphur Springs (3-0), Kilgore (3-1), Celina (1-0) and Jacksonville (3-2).
Palestine's only loss was to Jacksonville (3-1) and the tie was against Lindale (0-0).
Lumberton's only loss was to Vidor (2-1). The ties were against Nederland (0-0), Beaumont Kelly (3-3) and Galveston Ball (1-1).
This is the first state tournament appearance for the Raiders.
Lumberton has playoff wins against Liberty (3-0), Brookshire Royal (1-0), Huffman Hargrave (5-0), Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-1) and El Campo (3-0).
---
2023 UIL Soccer State Tournament Pairings
April 12-15, 2023
Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, Birkelbach Field, Georgetown
Wednesday, April 12
Class 4A Girls Semifinals
Celina (27-0) vs. Boerne (26-2), 11 a.m.
Stephenville (24-0-1) vs. Lumberton (21-2-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys Semifinals
Palestine (30-1-1) vs. Lumberton (22-1-3), 4 p.m.
San Elizario (24-2-1) vs. Hidalgo Early College (22-7-3), 6:30 p.m.
---
Thursday, April 13
Class 5A Girls Semifinals
Comal Smithson Valley (27-0) vs. Grapevine (24-3-2), 9:30 a.m.
Georgetown (25-0-4) vs. Frisco (22-2-2), noon
Class 4A Girls Final
Girls Class 4A Finals, 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A Boys Semifinals
El Paso Bel Air (27-0-1) vs. Mission Sharyland (19-5-3), 5 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star (22-1-2) vs. Pflugerville Connally (23-2-4), 7:30 p.m.
---
Friday, April 14
Class 6A Girls Semifinals
Wylie East (28-0) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (23-0-5), 9:30 a.m.
Lewisville Marcus (24-1-1) vs. Round Rock Westwood (13-4-8), noon
Class 4A Boys Final
Boys Class 4A Finals, 2:30 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Semifinals
Katy Seven Lakes (26-1-1) vs. Garland Sachse (21-6), 5 p.m.
Allen (18-2-5) vs. Dripping Springs (14-11-2), 7:30 p.m.
---
Saturday, April 15
Class 5A Girls Final, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Boys Final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Girls Final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Final, 6:30 p.m.