Tony Romo was confident of making the cut for the first time in his sixth Higginbotham Texas State Open this week in the Rose City.
Romo has his work cut out for him as the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will need a fourth quarter rally — second round comeback — after carding a 7-over 77 during the first round on Tuesday at the lush but challenging course at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The cut is the low 55 scores and ties for the 52nd TSO.
At one point Romo, who started on hole No. 10, was 10-over after 12 holes. He then righted himself to score 3-under on the final six holes, making birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 8 while parring Nos. 5, 7 and 9. He is tied for 146th.
He is scheduled to tee off at 1:24 p.m. on hole No. 1 on Tuesday.
Former Baylor Bear Ryan Grider, of Lewisville, leads with a sizzling 7-under 63. Two strokes back are Bullard's Blake Elliott and amateur Trevor Bailey, graduate assistant golf coach the University of the Incarnate Word, at 5-under 65.
Grider is slated to play at 1:51 p.m. off No. 1 on Tuesday with Elliott at 1:06 p.m. (No. 10) and Bailey at 2:09 p.m. (No. 10).
Only one amateur has won the TSO and that was Homero Blancas in 1960, the inaugural tourney held at Sharpstown Park Golf Course in Houston.
The event is conducted by the Northern Texas PGA.
Higginbotham is returning as title sponsor for the second year after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA in 2021, and the Championship will be presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank.
This year marks the 11th time The Cascades has hosted — a record for any facility in the storied history of TSO.
This year’s Championship is a 72-hole stroke play event and consists of 156 professionals and amateurs. The projected purse is $200,000 with the overall champion taking home a first-place prize of $40,000.
Golfers from 10 states are slated to participate, including Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida; Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Golfers from eight countries are set to take part: United States, Australia, England, Finland, Korea, New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa.
Proceeds from the tourney will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the awarding of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship.
There is no admission charge to the tournament.
The Cascades is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709).
Fans will see signs where to park, near All Saints Episcopal School's Mewbourne Field.
Fans are asked to observe golf etiquette, staying on the golf cart paths during play. Please don’t ask Romo and other players for autographs during the round as they are competing. After the round, it is up to Romo and the players whether they will pose for photos and/or sign autographs. Romo and most golfers are very gracious and accommodate fans.