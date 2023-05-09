GRAHAM — The Brook Hill Lady Guard are state bound.
Karmen Miller tossed a four-hitter and Brook Hill rallied from an early deficit to score a 3-2 win over Lubbock Trinity Christian School on Tuesday in a TAPPS Division III softball regional.
The Lady Guard advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington. Brook Hill is slated to play at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals against either Carrollton Prince of Peace or Austin Veritas.
The championship game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Miller tossed all seven innings, allowing two runs (1 earned) with 14 strikeouts and only one walk.
After falling behind 2-0, the Lady Guard scored three runs in the bottom of the third.
Gracie Dawson led Brook Hill with two hits and an RBI. Willow Kutach added a hit with Bethany Lavender knocking in a run.
Scoring runs were Miller, Mylee Booth and Kutach. Julianna Mize had a sacrifice.
In the area round, Brook Hill scored a 10-0 win over Austin Brentwood Christian on May 4.
Miller also got the win in the circle against Brentwood, going six innings and allowing one hit while striking out 15 and not walking a batter.
Dawson had a home run with doubles from Miller, Booth, Blair Brister and Menah Harley.
Brister and Miller had two hits apiece. Landry McNeel added a single.
RBIs were from Harley (3), Miller (2), McNeel (2), Lavender (1), Dawson (1) and Mize (1).
Scoring runs were Brister (2), Miller (2), Dawson (2), Lavender (1), Booth (1), Mckeila Lunceford (1) and Mize (1).