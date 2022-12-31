I can’t remember the exact year, but I was still in high school.
My dad and I were sitting around on New Year’s Day watching what was probably the third or fourth college football game of the day, and I asked what I thought was a simple question.
“So, dad. What is your New Year’s resolution?”
There was no such thing as a simple question when it came to my dad, who quit school in the eighth grade but was smarter than anyone I ever met when it came to Life 101.
Dad looked at me, took a swig of coffee, and said something that has stuck with me for almost 40 years.
“Why would I pick one day a year to say I’ll make a change I really don’t want to make and will probably forget about in a week? Talk is cheap. If you want to really make a difference in your life or the lives of others, make an All Year resolution. Do something each day that actually helps someone or makes you feel like you contributed to society.”
I wish I could say from that moment on I dedicated my life to changing the world for the better, but I was a high school kid. My biggest concern at the time was trying to figure out exactly how many hours I needed to work during the week to afford the gas I wasted driving around doing nothing each weekend.
But, as I matured, my dad’s words really struck a chord with me and shortly before I became a father a little more than 21 years ago, I decided to heed the old man’s advice. I quit making New Year’s resolutions and started trying to do things daily that might actually make a difference in the world.
I’m human, and I won’t even pretend that I succeed in this attempt on a daily basis, but in honor of my dad I do try to avoid being a knucklehead as often as possible.
It’s actually pretty easy.
Hold the door open for someone if they have their hands full. Or, even if they don’t.
Let someone standing behind you in line at the grocery store go ahead if they have fewer items than you. Or, even if they don’t.
Tell someone they look 10 years younger with their new hairdo. Even if they don’t.
Never miss a chance to tell a kid you are proud of them when they accomplish something they’ve been working hard to achieve. Don’t forget to do the same thing when they fail.
If you love animals, or even if you don’t, take care of that stray mama cat and her babies when they show up at your back door.
Give the man on the side of the road holding the sign that says he’s hungry a few dollars if you can. He might be a scam artist, but you might also be the only reason he eats that day.
Let the Man Upstairs sort it out. If you get scammed for doing the right thing, rest easy knowing the scam artist will probably end up in line behind the guy trying to explain to Jesus why he was mean to the stray cats that were sent to his back door.
Send a note to a teacher or coach thanking them for loving your kid and wanting them to succeed almost as much as you do.
If a kid is selling something for school or for their youth sports team, buy it. If a kid is selling lemonade from a stand in their front yard, buy some. If a kid stops by your house and offers to do some work for a few dollars, find them some work.
And, don’t forget to tell them you are proud of them.
Happy New Year.