St. Peter Claver Parish in Tyler hosted the second-annual procession ceremony for the Lord of Miracles on Tuesday night.
The ceremony was initiated with a rosary then a mass blessing of the new image of the Lord of Miracles by Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler Joseph Strickland.
Ramiro Romero, assistant of the parish at St. Peter Claver, said the event was the start of a bigger event that will happen this Sunday, which he invites the public to attend.
Romero said a procession will occur following the 1 p.m. mass that will take place around the parish and most importantly in the streets to bless the community and the people in the homes.
“It's a form for the Lord to bless the people,” he said.
He mentioned that the event will consist of a parade that is bringing a lot of people of Peru and outside of East Texas, which is meant to celebrate the Lord of the Miracles.
“On this occasion people will come from Georgia, Fort Worth and other areas outside of East Texas, so it will be a wider celebration than last year,” Romero said.
The celebration is set to have matachines, colorful costumed dancers who perform traditional religious dances, and a lot of groups inside of the parish that will participate, and much more at St. Peter Claver Parish, located at 615 W. Cochran Street in Tyler.