There are four more practices as the Tyler Lions continue to prepare for the 2022 football season.
After Wednesday's 6 a.m. practice, head coach Ricklan Holmes who is entering his 11th season as the Tyler's head man, will have a Lions Day on Thursday.
Holmes, who is a member of the Board of Directors for Texas High School Coaches Association, is inviting all future Lion football players, parents and fans to "come watch practice, meet players and coaches, and view our amazing athletic complex."
Practice is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. with tours after the drills conclude.
Holmes added on twitter (@RicklanHolmes), "There is no compromise when it comes to standards. No better place to be than here at @TylerHighLions and to play for @TylerLionsFB."
The Tyler campus has an indoor facility, along with a renovated field house, an additional football/soccer practice field, along with new baseball and softball diamonds.
After placing third in district last season, Tyler is expecting even more success in the fall.
The Lions have a number of talented rising seniors, including wide receiver/safety Montrell Wade, WR Makavion Potts, safety Xavier Tatum, linebacker Tory Howland, offensive lineman Avery Coleman, defensive end/OL Ameer Johnson, running back/LB Demarion Dewberry, WR/CB Ashad Walker, DE/tight end Ahstin Watkins and OL Darrien Lurks.
There is also a rising juniors class that standouts, led by speedster and four-star athlete Derrick McFall and cornerback Zachaun Williams. Others include LB/DB Ladarius Franklin, DE Jace Sanford, RB JaMichael Washington, WR/CB Marquette Martin, OL Nick Cruz, OL/DE Javian Harper, WR/S LaZaydrian Hinton, LB Emmanuel Neal, LB/RB Dunaireon Cantley and DE Julian Dews.
A number of Big 12, SEC coaches, along with other conferences, have visited the Lions' campus.
The annual Blue-White Game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the THS field.