TENAHA — Martin’s Mill’s Libby Rogers and Tenaha’s Charles Hervey earned MVP honors at the Sports Medicine All-Star Shootout presented by the Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation on Saturday night inside the Tenaha Special Events Center.
The event was in memory of Mike “Runt” Ramsey.
GIRLS
When her team needed her most, Rogers was there to make winning plays.
That should come as no surprise from a player who has played in the state tournament each of the past three seasons.
Rogers had 7 points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter as the Maroon Team took a 58-48 win over the Royal Blue Team.
“It’s just so much fun,” Rogers said. “I like playing basketball, so to get to do it after my high school (career) is so much fun.”
Rogers finished with 12 points and nine rebounds and was selected as the game’s MVP.
“I’m so blessed and grateful for it,” Rogers said.
The score was tied 9-9 early before McKaelen Reynolds (Tenaha) hit two free throws and a 3-pointer in the final 41 seconds to give Royal Blue a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A jumper by Mattie Burns (Martin’s Mill) followed by a three from Ashlynn Davis (Sabine) stretched the Royal Blue lead to 19-9 in the second quarter.
With Royal Blue up 26-18 late in the second quarter following a steal and layup from Jada Walton (Carthage), Maroon ended the half on a 10-0 run, which included 3-pointers from Zoey Venrick (Martin’s Mill) and Jakayla Rusk (Marshall), to lead 28-26 at the break.
Maroon led 43-41 after three quarters. Rogers scored five of Maroon’s first seven points in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 50-43 with 3:58 to play. Rogers added an offensive rebound and two free throws to make the score 56-45 and then assisted on a layup by Ja’Shalyn Hatton (Frankston) to put the game away.
Hatton had 10 points for Maroon. D’Chelle Garner (Timpson) had 9 points and seven rebounds. Jakyra Roberts (Carthage) and Rusk each scored 7 points. Venrick had 5 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Are’Ana Gill (Marshall) and Whitny Rayson (White Oak) each scored 4 points. Rayson grabbed eight rebounds. Gill had seven rebounds and three steals. Addi Boyter (Joaquin) also played for Maroon, and Reece Porter (Grace Community) was on the roster but didn’t play. Maroon was coached by former White Oak head girls basketball coach and new Tenaha head boys basketball coach and athletic director Dee Lewis. He was assisted by Timpson’s Bryan Braddock.
Davis had 13 points and seven rebounds for Royal Blue. Asia Smith (Marshall) scored 9 points. Burns had 8 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Reynolds scored 7 points. Walton had 5 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. McKenna Wynn (Timpson) and Haylee Hornbuckle (Woden) each had 3 points. Tayla Calico (Sabine) played for Royal Blue, and Za’Kyra Myers (Carthage) was on the roster but didn’t play. Royal Blue was coached by Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill head girls basketball coach Garry Davison, and he was assisted by Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s James Johnson.
BOYS
Hervey and Kado Jackson (Trinity School of Texas) were going at each other all night, both trying to wow the crowd with highlight-reel dunks while also trying to lead their respective teams to a win.
Jackson finished with 21 points, but Hervey finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Royal Blue Team to an 85-75 win over the Gray Team, earning MVP honors.
“Kado is my boy,” Hervey said. “We go way back. We were trying to see who can get a better bucket.”
Jackson got more buckets, but Hervey’s defense, along with the overall balance of Royal Blue with six double-digit scorers, made the difference.
“It felt good,” Hervey said. “I finally let everybody see what I can do. I’m not hurt anymore. I’m still going through the process and trying to get better, but I just wanted to come out and put on a show, let everybody know that I’m still him.”
It was a high-scoring first quarter as Hervey and Jackson both delivered dunks. A dunk in the final seconds by Jackson gave Gray a 28-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Royal Blue clawed back and a three from Jaidyn Daivs (Douglass) cut the score to 36-25 before Gray went on a 7-0 run. Davis hit a layup with 14 seconds left and then was fouled on a three with less than a second left and made all three free throws to cut the score to 43-40 at halftime.
A putback by Hervey tied the game at 46 in the third quarter and a layup by Jaylen Steadman (Tenaha) gave Royal Blue the lead. Gray regained the lead with an 8-3 run and led 57-55 after three quarters.
Royal Blue grabbed a 61-59 lead in the fourth quarter before Jackson and Davis traded threes, giving Royal Blue a 64-62 lead. After a scoop layup by Jackson tied the game at 64, Royal Blue went on a 6-0 run and led the rest of the way.
Steadman led Royal Blue with 16 points. Jamarion Evans (Center) had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Davis had 11 points and nine rebounds. Jayden Mojica (Beckville) had 11 points and seven rebounds. JJ Mendez (Martinsville) scored 10 points. Tayvion Williams (Hemphill) had 7 points, and Malik Stotts (Joaquin) added 2 points. De’Andre Thomas (Laneville), Conner Griffin (Martinsville) and Bennett Anglin (Joaquin) also played for Royal Blue. Royal Blue was coached by Douglass head boys basketball coach Vance Dallas, and he was assisted by Douglass’ JR Hutson.
Amarian Hamilton (Gilmer) scored 15 points for Gray. Adrian Mumphrey (Tyler Chapel Hill) scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Alex Tyner (Martin’s Mill) had 8 points. Adam Favre (Bishop Gorman) scored 7 points. KD Bell (Carthage) had 6 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Jacob Graham (Pittsburg) had 6 points and 9 rebounds. Will McDaniel (Carthage) added 1 point. Kole Crawford (Grace Community) was on the roster but didn’t play. Gray was coached by Martin’s Mill head boys basketball coach Greg Jenkins, and he was assisted by Martin’s Mill’s Tony Wood and Isaac Jenkins.