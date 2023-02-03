Emotion, grittiness and sportsmanship were on full display between the Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday night.
The rivals fought tooth-and-nail throughout before the Lady Lions gradually pulled away in the second half of the District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler.
Then with a few minutes remaining, Tyler Coach Amber Wiley inserted her senior, Kamora Jackson, who had missed the previous 33 games with an ACL injury.
With the outcome decided, Whitehouse Coach Jay Fitts instructed his team to turn the ball over to give Jackson one more opportunity to score.
Kiana Thornton turned the ball over so Jackson had a shot. Thornton and Jackson embraced and after the throw-in, Jackson swished a 3-pointer in the Lady Lions’ 55-31 win.
When the ball went through the net the crowd roared.
“It was such an emotional night,” said Jackson, who, along with five other Lady Lions, were honored on Senior Night before the game. “I was determined to score. What wonderful sportsmanship by Whitehouse and their players and coaches. I can’t thank them enough. I am so grateful to Whitehouse and to my teammates.”
The game was tight thoughout until the Lady Lions (28-6, 11-2) started to pull away in the third quarter. Tyler lead 9-7 after one and 15-14 at halftime
In the third period, Bralyah Miller and Justtice Taylor drained 3-pointers to help the Lady Lions garner a lead. Thornton had given the LadyCats a 17-15 lead when she connected on a 3-pointer earlier in the period.
Wiley thanked Coach Fitts and his LadyCats (11-21, 5-8) for the magnanimous gesture.
Miller led the Lady Lions with 12 points while Kalyse Buffin added 11 points. Kayla Crawford had 12 rebounds with Buffin adding eight boards.
A’Niya Hartsfield had six steals with Taniyah Elmore swiping five.
Indeya Williams led Whitehouse with 15 points. Mahayla McMahon led the LadyCats with seven rebounds with six from Williams. Kate Jones had two steals.
Others scoring for Tyler were Crawford (8), Elmore (7), Jer’Miya Rice (6), Taylor (6), Jackson (3) and Hartsfield (2).
Miller and Taylor each had two 3-pointers with Elmore and Jackson adding one apiece. Tyler was 9 of 10 at the free throw line.
Also scoring for Whitehouse were Jones (5), McMahon (4), Thornton (3), Malazia Pardue (2) and Tayla Morris (2).
Thornton and Jones had treys. The LadyCats were 7 of 7 at the free throw line.
Tyler concludes the regular season with a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday in Texarkana against Texas High. The Lady Lions have clinched second place in the district.
Whitehouse plays host to Hallsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
LIONS TALES: Lady Lion seniors honored before the game were Kyla Crawford, Taniyah Elmore, Kamora Jackson, Justtice Taylor, KeAmbria Smith and manager Shakayla Hall, who ranks fourth in her class.