To commemorate May’s Older Americans Month (OAM), Special Health Resources (SHR) of Tyler utilized its Mobile Unit to provide on-site wellness checks for senior citizens.
“We wanted to do something for our seniors, so we’re out here spreading the word of the services they can tap into, not just what SHR has but what the community has to offer for the elderly population,” said Shantel Jackson, marketing liaison for SHR in Tyler and Jacksonville areas.
Using the mobile unit, SHR hosted the Senior Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday at the Rose Crest Village Senior Residential Community to help put focus on primary care in the community’s senior citizens.
“It's to help us gain exposure to help seniors get the help they need, especially if they can’t come to us, with this mobile unit, we can come to them. We’re offering free health screenings, doing BMI, glucose and high blood pressure checks,” Jackson said.
By traveling to areas like Longview, Jacksonville and Tyler, the mobile unit helps provide additional support for those who need it.
In addition to primary care services, SHR also provides counseling with Sharon Peymon, a Certified Licensed Professional counselor.
“I see people who often have depression, bipolar and deal with schizophrenia,” Peymon said. “We offer treatment and we do have a nurse practitioner who helps prescribe the necessary medications.”
According to Peymond, there is still a stigma among seniors in seeking mental health.
“They need to know they’re not alone,” she said. “They’re not crazy, sometimes they hear their children telling them to just get over something… it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”
As one of SHR’s clinics, Tyler Clinic Care off Troup Highway provides a handful of services, including adult and pediatric primary care, dental care and behavioral health services.
Additionally, they want to encourage more men, especially elderly men, to seek the necessary help. Oftentimes, according to Jackson, men are reluctant to get help because of pride.
“No matter the sex, gender or orientation, your health is important and you shouldn’t wait until things get too late,” Jackson said. “We need to stop the stigma that you have to suffer in silence. We’re actually out here passing out these bracelets with positive affirmations because sometimes people need a reminder they’re not alone.”