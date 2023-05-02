Smith County citizen Lance Phillips attempted to address “slander” about his family, including his brother and mother who were recently arrested, during the commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning.
Phillips, son of recently arrested Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips, signed up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting regarding the agenda item of replatting of county roads. Following standard procedure, Phillips had three minutes to speak.
“This is what can happen to you when you’re driving down the Smith County roads. I just wanted to correct the slander about my family on and for the record. Everything that ...” Phillips said, before Judge Neal Franklin cut him off.
Franklin said if Phillips’ comments were not regarding replats listed on the agenda he would not be permitted to speak.
Phillips argued his comments were relevant to the agenda item.
“This is on Item No. 3 (about the replats), if you’re driving on Smith County roads, this is what’s going on out there,” Phillips said.
“If it’s not on replats, you cannot speak,” Franklin replied.
Franklin ended the public comment portion of the meeting, as there were no other speakers. Shortly after, Phillips spoke from the audience and Franklin asked him to not “call out from the crowd.” Phillips was then escorted out by the bailiff. He later returned to the courtroom.
WATCH BELOW:
Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, who is accused of interfering with a March 28 traffic stop when deputies tried to pull another man over for having his tail lights out, according to the sheriff’s office.
Documents show that Derek Phillips interfered with the traffic stop arrest several times. Officials also said Karen Phillips allegedly grabbed a sheriff’s deputy and pushed another deputy as these officers tried to arrest Derek Phillips after he ran into her home.
Karen Phillips was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 4 on a charge of interfering with public duties. She had a $1,000 bond and was later released from the jail, records show. Derek, who was also charged with resisting arrest search or transport and evading arrest detention, was also later released from jail on $4,500 in bonds.