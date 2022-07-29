With the USDA ending its pandemic free lunch programs for students K-12, some East Texas school districts will continue to serve free meals while others will have to pay, unless they qualify for free or reduced-meals.
Chapel Hill ISD
Chapel Hill ISD will be continuing to serve free meals for all students.
"The department's mission is to contribute to the well-being of every student by providing nutritious, appealing meals in order for each student to learn and perform at the highest level. CHISD Student Nutrition Services provides breakfast and lunch in all schools at no cost to the student," said Belén Casillas, director of communications at CHISD.
"The impact rising food prices has had on our district and surrounding communities is evident. We hope the continuation of the free meals program will provide relief to our families this academic year. We are here to serve a purpose in our students’ lives and their families. Our Child Nutrition team is dedicated to providing quality meals to students and supporting learning by promoting healthy habits for lifelong nutrition practices."
Chapel Hill adopted the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Nefedy Families (TANF).
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD will continue to have free meals for all elementary students. Middle and high school students will go back to the free and reduced lunch program for students that qualify. An application for free and reduced meals can be found at https://www.mealappnow.com/mantyl/splash.php.
Whitehouse ISD
Whitehouse ISD will not have free meals for all students. The district will be going back to application requirements for free and reduced meals and charging those who do not qualify. More information on free and reduced meals can be found at https://www.whitehouseisd.org/43538?articleID=110505.
Bullard ISD
Bullard ISD will not be offering free meals for all of their students. The school will be charging for meals based off of the student's eligibility for meal benefits starting the first day of school. Bullard ISD will have free and reduced meals for those who qualify. An application for free and reduced meals can be found at https://www.mealappnow.com/manbul/splash.php.
Lindale ISD
Lindale ISD will not be offering free meals for students. Students will have to pay for full price meals unless they qualify for free and reduced meals.
Arp ISD
Arp ISD will not have free meals for all students and return to charging students for breakfast and lunch. Students can still apply for free and reduced meals and applications will be up on their website soon.
Winona ISD
Winona ISD will continue to offer free meals to all students this school year.
GREGG COUNTY
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD will be continuing its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the upcoming school year.
Pine Tree will be under the Community Eligibility Provision program that provides breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.
“It’s a benefit to all parents to not have to worry about how they’re gonna feed their kids or making sure they have lunch money or breakfast money and things like that so they know that when their kids get on the bus or they drive them to school, breakfast and lunch is gonna be provided for them,” said Michelle Mitchell, Director of School Nutrition Department for Pine Tree ISD.
Before the pandemic the district was part of the CPE program but 4 out of 6 campuses offered free lunch and breakfast and junior high and high schools offered free breakfast but not lunch. They decided to expand the program this year so everyone in the district could have free breakfast and lunches.
“We know that there is food insecurities with the rising inflation of food products,” Mitchell said. “We just expanded that program to include and encompass our entire district.”
In order to be a part of CEP, the district had to apply and have a school or group of schools within the district that had an Identified Student Percentage of 40% or higher.
Mitchell said they wanted to have free lunches because it was going to be a benefit to students and parents to not have to worry about providing meals for their kids when they are in school.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD will continue to provide free meals for all students in the upcoming school year.
Gladewater ISD
Gladewater ISD will offer free breakfast for all students on all campuses. Lunch will be reduced and free for only those who qualify. Based on the district's last year enrollment, 76.8% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. Students who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch will pay full price. The district anticipates an opportunity to return to free lunch for all students for at least 3 of 4 campuses for the 2023 to 2024 school year and are actively pursuing all options for funding.
White Oak ISD
White Oak ISD will not be offering free meals to all students. They will be participating in the National School Lunch program as they have in years past and they encourage parents to fill out a meal application that will be processed by their Food Service department. The application can be found at https://www.mealappnow.com/manwho/splash.php. Approval letters will be sent to qualifying households and students on the Direct Certification list from the state will automatically be approved for free or reduced meals. Approval letters were mailed out on July 19 to qualifying families.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill ISD will not be offering free meals to all students and will return to charging. Free and reduced meals will be available to students if eligible. The district recommends income eligible families to complete the National School Lunch Program application. Applications are available on their website and at each campus.
Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD will offer all school meals for free. Any registered Kilgore ISD student is eligible to receive free meals and no school meal application is necessary. Kilgore ISD is able to do this by being a part of the CEP program.
Sabine ISD
Sabine ISD will not be continuing free meals. According to their website, the USDA waiver was only a one year program and households will need to apply for meal benefits for the upcoming school year. An application for free and reduced meals can be found at https://www.mealappnow.com/mansab/splash.php.