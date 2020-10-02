After a group of men toting artillery appeared at opposing rallies held in the downtown square in Tyler this past July, some community members say they’re worried about the possibility of a similar presence causing voter intimidation and suppression during early voting and on Election Day.
“When people come to an event and see that there are ‘militia’ persons there sporting AR-15s, it scares away a lot of people,” said Nancy Nichols, president of the Democrat Club of Smith County. “We saw that with the incident on the square about two months ago, and that (worry) was warranted, because it did end in violence.”
Nichols, 65, said she was punched in the chest during the conflicts at the square. Another man was choked, and someone else had their face cut and phone stolen as the summer afternoon devolved into chaos.
“Now people are concerned about this with regards to the upcoming election,” Nichols said. “Voting is a right and that right should be protected. We expect our local law enforcement to ensure that our voters are safeguarded and not scared away by people presenting themselves as militia.”
During Friday’s special meeting of Smith County Commissioners Court, JoAnn Hampton, Precinct 4 commissioner, said several people have approached her with similar concerns – specifically regarding the presence of guns near polling places.
According to section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code, a person is generally prohibited from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place unless they are an on- or off-duty peacekeeper. Inside and within 100 feet of the polling location, the presiding election judge controls what goes on. But outside of that perimeter, responsibility falls to the local law enforcement body.
“They feel like they’re going to be intimidated when elections start,” Hampton said. “Do we have any plans on how we may combat that, or are we even concerned about that?”
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, in response, asked what Hampton would suggest.
She recommended voters “stay in line, pay attention to what you’re going to do and vote.”
“Don’t let anyone intimidate you when it comes to voting,” she said. “I think, as a court, we need to make sure that everybody feels secure when they go vote.”
Moran agreed, and said that “if everybody just stays in their own lane and does their own business, we’ll be OK.”
“We discourage any person that wants to try to intimidate any voter one way or another,” Moran said. “We certainly discourage that. Openness of elections and freedom to vote is of the utmost importance for this community and for our society and we should not tolerate anything that gets in that way.”
Nichols said she, too, agrees with Hampton, but believes law enforcement must take a proactive role in preventing any possible suppression.
“I would expect our local law enforcement to take this very seriously,” Nichols said. “I would expect our local law enforcement to safeguard our citizens and our inalienable right to vote.”
In closing, she reiterated her beliefs that the visible presence of AR-15s anywhere near the polls during voting, “pure and simple is voter suppression,” and encouraged the public to notify as many agencies as possible if they feel threatened when they head to the polls.
“We must all go vote. Period,” Nichols said. “However, if there are persons with AR-15s anywhere in the vicinity and if a voter feels intimidated, by all means call the police, call the constables, call County Judge Moran, call the mayor, call the newspaper and every media outlet and video. Also, call Election Protection.”
Election Protection, a national, nonpartisan coalition, “works year-round to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to vote,” according to their website. They can be reached at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683).