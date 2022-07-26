The future of electricity rates isn't looking so bright, local energy experts say. With rates higher than they've been in 13 years, some Texans might be considering a switch to solar energy.
Higher power bills have been hitting customers hard, as some electricity providers are having to price contracts near all-time highs. Natural gas prices, extremely high summer temperatures, and caution from electricity providers are among the factors causing a "perfect storm" for the increase, according to Dallas-based Vault Energy Solutions.
With residents already facing inflation and other threats to their wallets, some may be looking at alternatives to try to save money. Among them, making the switch to solar power might not be so far-fetched for some, even with all the work and investment that it requires.
“I definitely think that electricity rates will continue to go up because of the routes in which the world is going,” said Allan Arrington, owner of Eternal Energy & Exteriors, a solar power company based in Tyler. “We now live in a time where we have electric vehicles, so making the switch to solar energy might become a regular thing in the near future.”
Arrington said ever since prices began increasing around March, the amount of weekly calls received by his company has drastically increased.
“We’ve probably had a 200% to 300% increase on a weekly basis on the amount of people calling in to gather information about plans or to get a savings report,” he said. “A lot of times homeowners are very happy with the switch to solar power, so I think the company is doing the right thing in trying to help people out.”
He also said there is an abundance of reasons on why the switch to solar energy can be beneficial to homeowners.
“The utility company is America’s last monopoly and most people, at least here in Tyler, have the option to switch to solar energy, which would absolutely help their budgets long term,” Arrington said.
Cheaper rates, tax credits and the environmental benefits are among the reasons why experts say making the switch to solar power may better in the long run.
R.F. Davidson, one of Arrington’s customers that has become an expert in the solar energy business, made the switch in March after the prices began to increase.
Solar energy works with panels that attract energy from the sun and produce electricity.
The amount of panels a customer might want depends on whether a customer just wants to lower the bill or also generate electricity and get a payback check from solar power companies.
Davidson opted for generating a surplus of electricity which is transferred to an electric grid and generates money for him.
He has received approximately $150 in cashback since he began his service in March, he said.
“I just didn’t like being subject to the electric company’s market cost, which is going to increase over time,” Davidson said. “If I’m going to invest my money, I rather not throw it away and instead have something that is mine and eventually worth money.”
Davidson, who has 35 panels installed, has not paid a bill since making the switch. Instead, he is getting reimbursed by solar power companies for overproducing power.
The reimbursement process works by overproducing energy that goes into an electricity grid that transfers it to electric companies, which use the power and reimburse the owner.
To those seeking a switch to solar power, he recommends researching plans as he said there have been cases where people just decide to get a service with a solar power company that will not reimburse for overproduction.
“Getting into the solar energy business as a customer is like walking into the dealer to buy a car, you have to do your homework or otherwise they’re going to take advantage of you,” Davidson said.
He said even though making the switch to solar energy might be a big investment at first, it also has the potential to become a long-term solution to paying electric bills.
One of the reasons why people are discouraged from switching to solar energy is because of their price tag. Most systems are around $30,000 and $60,000 depending on the amount of panels a customer wants.
Arrington said another argument against solar panels is the aesthetics, which people don’t usually like.
Despite these cons, Arrington believes solar energy will become one of the cheapest and most conservative ways of producing power in the future, as it is uncertain if electricity rates will ever go down again.
He said his company is willing to help future clients who might be interested in making the switch from normal power to solar.
“Solar energy can be expensive at first depending on scenarios and situations but there is also the chance to cut your electric bill for the rest of your life,” he said. “Each scenario is different but essentially we try to make it work for every homeowner.”